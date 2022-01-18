Q MAGAZINE IN CHICAGO: WE FLY TO THE WINDY CITY!

Q Magazine visits Chicago and shows you the main places in the land of the best pizza in the world.

Next, we tell you the details.

We got to the iron bird around 5:00 in the morning. It was windy and cold, but compared to the frigid weather in Chicago, it was nothing. Our destination was known as “The Windy City” for a reason. You have to be prepared for the unpredictable, but at the same time pleasant, weather.

During the almost four hours of walking by area, we remember the cultural and historical importance of the city. It has been the setting for hundreds of movies. The most obvious is “Chicago”, a musical with Catherine Zeta-Jones. All film genres have appeared in Chicago: the eighties comedy, in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”, the horror in “Chucky the Evil Doll” and the comedy in “My Best Friend’s Wedding” with Julia Roberts.

Literature, painting, science, and above all architecture, converge perfectly in Chicago.

There is nothing better than getting lost in its streets and delighting yourself with steel, concrete, glass, art deco, neo-gothic styles and everything that a lover of buildings, aesthetics and harmony, wanted to contemplate.

Around noon we arrived in Chicago. A van took us from O’Hare Airport to the JW Marriot Hotel. We begin to admire the buildings, the cultural richness and above all, Lake Michigan, one of the largest on the planet. Our first tourist destination was the “Chicago Architecture Center”, where they showed us, with three-dimensional images and models, the entire trajectory of the city in terms of buildings. Among other issues, they explain that the great fire in the city in 1871 managed to grow exponentially, as several architects moved to rebuild it.

All this and more is explained in detail on the official Chicago Architecture Foundation Center Cruise aboard Chicago’s First Daily Cruises. The truth is that the architecture is perfect. Well says the writer Clive Barker, author of “The Forbidden” story that would become the horror film “Candyman”, also set in Chicago:

Like an impeccable comedy, the elegance of whose structure goes unnoticed by those who live it, the perfect geometry of its urbanization is only visible from the air (…) Urbanization is the dream of any architect, urban planners cry with pleasure at the design.

The food could not be better: we attended “The Florentine”, formidable for its Italian food, while dinner at The Kinzie Chophouse, where the best meats of the region are savored.

Intermittently cloudy skies, very cold in Chicago, did not discourage us from witnessing Helmut Jahn’s fascinating postmodernist Thompson Center and visiting the 442m-high Willis Tower, where from a glass box called The Ledge you glimpse the city of the winds. Other unforgivable visits are the Millennium Park where the sculpture ‘The Bean’ by Anish Kapoor (Like a large bean that mirrors everything around it), Maggie Daley Park, the Buckingham Fountain and the Museum Campus; In addition to Shedd Aquarium and Lincoln Park Zoo.

A must-see is the Willis Tower, formerly known as the Sears Tower, it is one of the tallest on the planet. From there you can see the whole city. Later, we attend the Art Institute of Chicago, contemplating works that have marked humanity, such as American Gothic by Grant Wood (the famous painting of the farmer and his wife) or the most outstanding works by Vincent Van Gogh.

During the night, the artistic itinerary continued, as we attended the Shakespeare Theatre, which imitates the structure of the theaters of the times of the author of “Romeo and Juliet”. There we witnessed “Circolombia” Colombian acrobats who delighted an audience that did not take their eyes off their somersaults.

During our stay we visited several emblematic places of the big city, we verified as the Bee Gees song says that “if you live in Chicago, it is your home”. Images: Q Magazine / Gerardo Aguirre





