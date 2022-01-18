Pumas protest for the expulsion of Alan Mozo did not proceed

The Disciplinary Commission did not lift the sanction of the Mexican side defender, who received the red card in the duel against Gallos Blancos

MEXICO — The University Club filed a formal appeal on Monday with the Disciplinary Commission to find that the defender Alan Mozo not be suspended after the red card he received last Friday against Querétaro, a situation that did not proceed before the disciplinary body.

Alan Mozo received the red card against Gallos Blancos. imago7

The Cougars had protested the expulsion of Alan Mozo, in the game against the Gallos de Querétaro, in search of avoiding the suspension of his player, due to the casualties of several members of the squad. The Commission rejected the request of the university club and will be sanctioned with one game.

TO Alan Mozo he was expelled for “serious foul play”, and the evidence he provided Cougars to the disciplinary commission did not help the player to be saved from being suspended.

Through the provision of video evidence and testimony, the Pumas board submitted the request for investigation, with which it hopes that the Disciplinary will rule against the referee Erik Yair Miranda, who after reviewing the VAR, determined to expel Mozo at 65 ‘ by a contact with the arm on the face of Jorge Hernández, midfielder of the Gallos Blancos.

The Disciplinary Commission analyzed the evidence and testimonies provided and issued its resolution after a few hours.

Cougars seeks to have Waiter for the next game in the face of numerous casualties ahead of Date 3 against tigers. Those already confirmed for the youth squad Marco García and Carlos Gutiérrez, due to long-term injuries, as well as the Argentines Juan Dinenno, Nicolás Freire, Favio Álvarez and Cristian Battocchio, who missed the victory over Queretaro last Friday due to different injuries, which is why they are between cottons and it is still early to know if they will be ready for Sunday, the same as the Brazilian Higor Meritão and the Mexican defender Efraín Velarde.