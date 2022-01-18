Promotion of a traditional medicine preservation project

The UNAM, through the University Program for the Study of Cultural Diversity and Interculturality (PUIC), and people of Totonac origin, promote the project of the School of Traditional Totonac Medicine, in order to transmit to the new generations their knowledge on caring for health.

Four years ago, a group of grandparents and about 70 traditional doctors approached PUIC researchers with the proposal to jointly create a space and a study plan that would allow the elderly to transmit their knowledge. In this way, the School’s plan emerged, recalled the Program’s researcher, Carolina Sánchez García, who specified:

“Not from UNAM, but as something emanating from the indigenous people themselves, who, seeing that more and more young people seek to migrate to the United States, feared that this knowledge accumulated over centuries would be lost soon, and forever.”

To better understand why such a project is so necessary, the academic added, let us consider that in Mexico there are many indigenous settlements without health centers or infrastructure to care for the sick or difficult pregnancies, which is why healers and midwives are the first to respond. to these emergencies in the community.

“If the health complications in the indigenous communities are serious, without the healers they would be even more so, because they do not have communication channels in their communities, means of transportation or resources to reach a hospital or care center on time, the Traditional doctors end up being the only ones there to solve problems,” he asserted.

At the moment, the School or Pukgaltawakga Likuchu, in Totonac, is a project under development in which the PUIC is working with the Center for Indigenous Arts and academics from other institutions (such as the Universidad Veracruzana).

With the purpose of testing and improving what the educational model will be, the first diploma course was organized, which began in October 2019 and concluded in February 2020, from which 13 young people graduated, receiving lessons from UNAM specialists, temazcaleros, midwives, rezanderos, sobadores, herbalists. They were instructed in various healing arts and reinforced their knowledge of their language, worldview and culture. “The next thing is to evaluate the results of this first experience to take advantage of what worked, see what to improve and apply it at the School.”

Multidisciplinary team

According to the World Health Organization, traditional medicine is “the body of knowledge, skills and practices based on indigenous theories, beliefs and experiences, whether explicable or not, used for the maintenance of health”. In this regard, Carolina Sánchez indicated that “as academic-researchers, our attitude towards the unexplained is to investigate until we find an explanation.”

For this reason, anthropologists, pedagogues, botanists, and specialists such as Roberto Campos, from the Faculty of Medicine, joined the university group, who, in addition to studying the different ways in which traditional and conventional medicine can converge, has given scientific support to ailments that they seemed to exist only in the collective imagination, such as empacho, a disease that “hurt my curiosity, because most doctors, if not all, disbelieved in it, despite being obvious to the whole town,” Carolina Sánchez declared.

In order to generate more and more documents that support the validity of these healing practices, the researchers, teachers and students of the Pukgaltawakga Likuchu work on two manuals: one for midwives and the other for sobadores. also in a Dictionary of Traditional Totonac Medicine, which will be added to the Library of Traditional Mexican Medicine at UNAM, an emblematic project of the linguist Carlos Zolla (former head of the PUIC), one of the people who contributed to the School’s project and to structuring its educational model.

Health Dialogues

More than healers, midwives or herbalists, it is considered that the young people who will graduate from their classrooms will be “dialogues of health”, a term chosen by traditional doctors and indigenous spiritual guides, without the intervention of their academic counterpart.

“In that we want to be very clear, we are respectful and we know that it is not up to us to choose words or categories. If this is about recovering a process typical of the Totonac community, then everything must be done under its terms”, pointed out the PUIC researcher.

He noted that despite having a legal framework in Mexico regarding traditional medicine, it will remain a dead letter if the new generations of “dialogues of health” lack official recognition and formal certification. If what the law says does not have a real impact on the institutions, this practice will end up as a “non-institutional form of social response to the disease”.

It is necessary to advance along this path, but first we must prevent this knowledge from being lost and the key to achieving it is the intergenerational transmission of knowledge; that is what we are looking for with the School of Traditional Totonaca Medicine, stressed the academic.