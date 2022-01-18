Photographer Steve Schapiro dies at 87

Steve Shapiro, the award-winning photographer whose incredible images ranged from Civil Rights marches to the set of ‘The Godfather’ (‘The Godfather’) and other emblematic films has died at the age of 87.

Schapiro died Saturday at his home in Chicago, according to spokeswoman Heidi Schaeffer. He died of pancreatic cancer.

Originally from New York, he was a student of World War II photographer W. Eugene Smith, Schapiro started out as a commissioned photographer in the early 1960s. and he was there to capture many historical moments of the time, from the March on Washington in 1963 to Robert F. Kennedy’s presidential campaign in 1968. His work appeared in Time, Rolling Stone, Life and other publications.

On Monday, on the national holiday in the United States for the birth of the Rev. Martin Luther King, the filmmaker of ‘Selma’ (‘Selma: the power of a dream’) Ava Duvernay mentioned the contributions of Schapiro, who photographed the march in 1965 from Montgomery, Alabama, to Selma.

Duvernay included an image of King by Schapiro looking anxious among other Civil Rights leaders.

He was important to the movement,” Duvernay wrote. He photographed the march on Washington and the march from Selma to Montgomery. His images changed minds during a pivotal moment.”

In the 1970s, Schapiro became a favorite among filmmakers and actors in New York and Hollywood and was in charge of photography on the films ‘The Godfather’ (‘The godfather’), ‘Chinatown’ (‘Chinatown’) and ‘Taxi Driver’, as well as more recent films such as ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ (‘The man who fell to Earth’ and ‘Billy Madison ‘ Among the actors he portrayed are Jack Nicholson, Marlon Brando, Orson Welles and Barbra Streisand.

Schapiro’s photographs reached galleries around the world and were compiled for such books as ‘Schapiro’s Heroes’, ‘The Godfather Family Album’ and ‘Then and Now’. In 2017 he won the Lucie Award for Achievement in Photojournalism.

He is survived by his wife, Maura Smith, whom he married 39 years ago, and sons Theophilus Donoghue and Adam Shapiro, as well as daughters Elle Harvey and Taylor Schapiro.

