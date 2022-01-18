Personalized medicine improves prognosis in patients with cholangiocarcinoma

Barcelona (Spain), Jan 18 (EFE).- Personalized medicine based on the ESCAT classification, which is used to classify tumor alterations according to their greater or lesser impact on precision medicine, improves the prognosis of patients with cholangiocarcinoma, as doctors from the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in the Spanish city of Barcelona have shown.

Cholangiocarcinoma is a tumor that originates in the bile ducts of the liver and is highly heterogeneous at the molecular level.

The study, published today by ‘Clinical Cancer Research’, the journal of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), has also served to demonstrate the usefulness of performing a next-generation genetic sequencing (NGS) study in patients with cholangiocarcinoma.

The researcher of the Gastrointestinal and Endocrine Tumors Group at the Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO) and oncologist at the Vall d’Hebron Hospital, Teresa Macarulla, director of the study, explained that “we increasingly understand that this disease is very complex and heterogeneous, and that treatments need to be carefully selected to achieve the greatest benefit.

To carry out the study, they analyzed 327 patients who were treated for cholangiocarcinoma between 2011 and 2020 at the VHIO and found that 56.3% of the tumors had molecular alterations on which it was possible to direct treatment.

“The treatment options for advanced cholangiocarcinoma are limited and the therapeutic weapons we have are poor. Knowing that more than half of these tumors have alterations that can be treated in a personalized way provides very encouraging data that will help implement precision medicine that improves the results of these patients”, Macarulla pointed out.

To carry out the retrospective analysis, they used the ESCAT classification, a tool developed by the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) and used to classify tumor alterations based on six categories for the use of therapies directed at molecular alterations, which offers clinicians a means of prioritizing treatment selection.

“This is the first time that this tool has been used to treat cholangiocarcinoma and it has made it possible to identify patients who get the greatest benefit from precision medicine,” according to Macarulla, who specified that progression-free survival was more than 5 months versus 1.9 months before using personalized medicine.

“The integration of ESCAT into treatment management offers clinicians a valuable tool to expand therapeutic opportunities for these patients, especially in a chemotherapy-refractory setting,” Macarulla concluded.

Cholangiocarcinoma is a tumor that affects the bile ducts and has a very low incidence, affecting between 2 and 3 inhabitants per 100,000, although this low incidence has increased in recent years, possibly due to improvements in your diagnosis.

“Cholangiocarcinoma is a highly heterogeneous and therapeutically challenging disease with a poor prognosis. When patients with advanced disease do not respond to first-line chemotherapy, second-line treatment options are limited,” explained the oncologist at Hospital Vall d Hebron Helena Verdaguer.

(c) EFE Agency