‘Pandemic’ will disappear from the Xbox Store for reasons and pressures that “cannot be revealed”

The anti-vaccines today have one more reason to add to their conspiracy theory. And it is that the video game with the name ‘Pandemic’ will soon disappear from the Microsoft store. The game puts you in the shoes of a team of doctors who is facing a global pandemic and they are the only ones who can save you. You will have to coordinate with geneticists and elite medical teams to save the world from extinction.

Pandemic has been on Xbox Game Pass for some time, though it will be removed from the service very soon. After that it will also no longer be available in the Microsoft Store and all other video game stores. In fact it has already been removed from other stores.

Pandemic struck down the network

Its creators, Asmodee, have confessed when contacted that right now they cannot reveal the reasons why the game had to be removed from sale. Obviously, it has been a golden opportunity for those in the aluminum hat, but it is possibly due to some type of warning about sensitive treatments or medical techniques that force the game to be reviewed in multiple territories.

When asked about the incident, the creators of Pandemic confirmed that on January 31 it will be released from the Microsoft Store on consoles, PC and Cloud.