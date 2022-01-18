Ómicron: what you should know before acquiring a Covid-10 self-test and generic medicine

(Matias Arbotto)

The new wave of infections caused mainly by the omicron variant has forced the authorities to adopt new measures in different areas, including tests to rule out COVID-19. To avoid the crowding of people in health centers, the government has allowed the use of self-tests, tests that the patient himself can manipulate and determine if he is infected or not. Given the high demand for this type of test, the Special Center for Monitoring the Indecopi (CEMI) has shared some recommendations with citizens.

To acquire the Covid-19 self-test It is recommended to go to formal drug sales providers , the same ones that are registered in the National Registry of Pharmaceutical Establishments. These are pharmacies accredited by the authorities, but if you prefer to go to other points of sale, first confirm at this link if the place you intend to go has the corresponding authorization.

“Read the product label to verify that it is authorized by the General Directorate of Medicines, Supplies and Drugs (Digemid)”, recommends Indecopi. In addition, it indicates that the specificity and sensitivity of the test should be verified in detail. To know the list of rapid tests granted in the context of the health emergency and the details of these, you can click on the following link .

It is important that the user handles the product correctly, since a poorly executed procedure reduces the effectiveness of the test. It is important that whoever takes the test wash their hands before using it and calmly review the instructions that come with the package. You should always keep in mind to check the expiration date located on the back of the product.

The Indecopi, in addition, has requested the Ministry of Health the guides or instructions with recommendations for the correct use of the aforementioned product in order to contribute with the respective dissemination through its communication channels.

ABOUT GENERIC DRUGS

After the beginning of the third wave, the Indecopi has been notified of shortages and price increases of generic drugs. This obviously harms citizens, because in certain cases providers take advantage of the situation to generate greater economic benefits. Faced with this, the institution urged suppliers to respect the rules of protection and defense of the consumer.

Suppliers are required to provide adequate information on the stock of products and should not privilege the sale of brand name drugs over generic ones. In addition, you must inform about the prices granted to each product and always round them in favor of the consumer.

As pointed out by Indecopi, pharmacies and drug stores are required to maintain the availability of generic products. In addition, if the consumer prefers, they can access a list of reference prices of medicines published by the Observatory of Pharmaceutical Products of the Ministry of Health (Minsa).

Indecopi urges suppliers to avoid behaviors that promote speculation and the hoarding of these products, which are so necessary for the fight against COVID-19, behaviors that also constitute crimes according to the Penal Code. Too, as the National Authority for Consumer Protection, requests the Ministry of Health and Digemid to act to control and monitor compliance with current regulations.

The authorities urge citizens to respect the measures adopted regarding the Covid-19 tests and providers to ensure the benefit of consumers in order to successfully overcome the third wave of infections that we are experiencing.

