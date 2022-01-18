Ómicron deals another blow to the physical and mental health of employees

32 of the 400 employees of Becton Dickinson (BD) Mexico were infected with Covid-19 last week. The global medical technology company saw how omicron, the new variant of the disease, was no stranger to its workforce, which last December only had one infected worker. Alejandra Arellano, deputy director of Human Resources at BD México Corporativo, points out that this rebound led them to reinforce security measures in the company and take a few steps back in terms of face-to-face meetings, which they began two months ago with a number limited people. “We are going back to virtual meetings and, through our internal platform, we are placing a lot of emphasis on the use of proper face masks and when they should be discarded. We also give care sessions and the staff doctor participates in the meetings of each business division”, explains Arellano.

The rebound did not affect the company’s recruitment processes, since the interviews are done virtually. However, it did cause a delay in their hiring at the beginning of the year. “The people who would join the company are infected, but only 1% of the applicants for a vacancy canceled the job interview due to Covid. We expect to have two weeks of delays,” he says. For now, the BD administrative staff continues 100% remotely. The plan, if the pandemic allows it, is for employees to return to the corporate office at the end of March, in a hybrid scheme in which employees attend the office two or three times a week, depending on the role of each position. “The remodeling of our spaces is about to be completed. We want the office to be an open and collaborative place, one that lends itself to brainstorming and connection between employees”, says Arellano. At Bayer they are also seeing the impact of ómicron among their collaborators. Manuel Bravo, president and general director of the chemical-pharmaceutical company in Mexico, indicates that its infection rate has risen in recent days, so prevention protocols were immediately strengthened. “We have been working on a hybrid scheme in our offices for almost two years and, although we had begun to carry out pilot tests to analyze the feasibility of resuming our activities in a flexible scheme for our collaborators, we believe that for the moment health comes first and we are encouraging so that whoever can stay at home and work remotely does so”, he comments. The manager points out that the company appeals a lot to the responsibility of each collaborator to take care of himself and his family. With information and communication, the company motivates them to complete their vaccination schedule, convinced that it is the main tool in the fight against Covid-19 and its variants. “At the moment we have no major impact on the operation, but we will continue to take extreme precautions until this contagion curve begins to flatten out shortly,” Bravo points out.

The constant risk As the third year of the pandemic begins, Covid-19 and its variants, as well as the deterioration of people’s mental health, stand out among the main concerns of world leaders, according to the Global Risks 2022 report , published by the World Economic Forum. For Gerardo Herrera Perdomo, General Director of Risks at the consulting firm Marsh and one of the experts who participated in the report, ómicron is the beginning of the route for leaders to see the pandemic as an endemic risk, that is, as a disease that takes place regularly. “The companies with the best resilient and digital capacity are the ones that are going to dominate the global landscape. In Latin America, we still have significant lags in innovation, in access to digitization and in trained talent. With these conditions, we project that the recovery and the new normality will be seen within three years”, he warns. The advantage that companies have in the region, he says, is that they already have a long way to go in terms of preventive actions, remote work models and flexible working conditions. Also that ómicron presents a higher contagion rate, but with less severity, to the extent that the workers have their complete vaccination schedule. In that sense, Herrera refers that covering temporary sick leave due to this disease will not necessarily be a problem for organizations. “We expect the corner to be very fast in and out. At the rates of contagion that we have, the cycles should not be greater than seven or ten days”. The biggest challenge for leaders, he points out, is labor flexibility and managing emotional overload in their work teams. “People’s mental health is profoundly altered and health systems are not prepared for it. The focus remains the pandemic. At the World Economic Forum we find that mental deterioration is going to continue, which is why it is urgent to create resilient organizations and find mechanisms to reduce this risk in the coming months and years”, concludes the expert.