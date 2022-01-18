No stadium that is not built can compete for the 2026 World Cup bid: Yon de Luisa

The president of the FMF indicated that no other stadium that is in the pipeline or under construction can aspire to host the 2026 World Cup games, due to an agreement with the organizers.

The president of the Mexican Football Federation, louis yon, commented that the project for the new tiger stadium cannot compete to host the 2026 World Cup, since from the beginning it was agreed with the three participating countries that only buildings that were already built and in operation would be taken into account.

“About him tigers stadiumThe race started a long time ago. One of the requirements set by the group of three countries, in the BILD United 2026, is that only stadiums built and operating will participate. In the case of Monterrey, it is Rayados, we do not contemplate any other that is in projects or in the process of being built,” he commented. louis yon, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation.

In the proposal presented by the Mexican Soccer Federation, In conjunction with Canada and the United States, it was promised that only stadiums that are built and that are in operation are contemplated, so that no new project can be considered for the 2026 World Cup.

The tigers stadium It was presented on January 13 and it is planned to be finished by 2025 and the possibility of it being considered as the venue for the 2026 World Cup, but that’s ruled out.

FIFA, so far, analyzes 23 venues distributed between the United States, Canada and Mexico, to choose the 16 final cities.

Mexico has candidates for Mexico City with the Azteca Stadium, Nuevo León with the Monterrey stadium and Jalisco with the Chivas building. The final decision, according to FIFA itself, will be announced no later than the middle of this year.

Before, FIFA delegations visited the three countries and made inspections, to make the best decision of a World Cup organized between three nations.