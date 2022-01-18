Nicole Kidman talks about how she became Lucille Ball, the role that gave her a Golden Globe – Tvshow – 01/18/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

Sign in with your username and password.

There are valuable lessons Nicole Kidman he learned every time he played a real-life figure: how that person was misunderstood by the society of his time. How that time is more like today than she thought. And, more importantly, how to keep your balance walking barefoot through a barrel of grapes.

Recounting his preparations to play Lucille Ball, the star of I Love Lucy, Kidman suggested that his methodical efforts to learn Ball’s perennial 1956 grape-stomping routine fell short when it came time to recreate it.

“I had only practiced on the ground,” Kidman said with gentle seriousness. “The only thing I didn’t count on was that they were going to be real grapes. Just so you know, they are very slippery.”

In Being the Ricardos, a dramatic comedy written and directed by Aaron Sorkins, Kidman plays Ball in a week-spanning story on I Love Lucy, where she and husband Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) struggle to incorporate Ball’s pregnancy into the series, dodge accusations that Ball is a communist, and deal with their marriage.

The film, which is on Amazon Prime Video, includes some recreations of famous scenes from I Love Lucy. But ultimately, it’s a story of discovery, for the TV star and the woman who plays her.

Kidman, 54, is an Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress and once again a nominee for Being the Ricardos. He has already taken the first step: he took control of the Golden Globe for best dramatic actress. But she tends to doubt herself and says she has little confidence in her comedic abilities.

Through its focus on Being the Ricardos, Kidman found more of a connection than she bargained for with Ball, another actress who was typecast and underappreciated. Their life stories and talents may not completely overlap, but they both understood the need for humor to achieve their individual goals.

As Kidman said, “I have to be funny, and funny is hard.

She is under no illusions that she is the most logical candidate for the role of Ball or even the first actress looking to play her. Many years ago, Being the Ricardos was intended as a television miniseries, according to Lucie Arnaz, the actress and daughter of Ball and Desi Arnaz, and executive producer of the film.

Was going to be Cate Blanchett but when Sorkin got involved and the project hit Amazon as a movie, the actress was unavailable.

“It just took too long and we lost it,” Arnaz said in an interview. “I was devastated.”

Looking for other stars, Arnaz said: “None of them made me happy. It was always on the side of who is the flavor of the month? Who has the movie of the moment?

But when Kidman showed up, Arnaz said, she was intrigued.

She wasn’t well versed in Ball’s life when she first approached him, but Kidman said she could imagine the freedom of playing that comedy queen.

Still, after signing with Being the Ricardos with some enthusiasm, Kidman said he began to doubt. It was due in part to the pacing of Sorkin’s dialogue-heavy script and in part to making the film during the pandemic.

But on a fundamental level, Kidman said comedies don’t come easy to him, either as a genre or as an acting opportunity.

“I don’t get cast for comedy,” he said. That could be the result of a career in dramas, or “maybe it’s my personality.”

What the film really required, Kidman said, was for her to play Lucille Ball (as it is in Sorkin’s script) and not Lucy Ricardo.

“Lucy is a character, that’s not Lucille,” he explained. “Lucille is extraordinary because she was knocked down and got back up again.”

Kidman busied herself with the physical preparations for the role and worked closely with a dialect coach, Thom Jones, to develop the voices she would use for Lucille Ball and Lucy Ricardo.

As Jones explained, “Lucy is extreme Lucille. When Lucille played Lucy, she did a wide, exaggerated version of herself and raised her voice.”

Ball’s natural voice was deeper and gruff from years of smoking, though Kidman wasn’t necessarily looking for a perfect imitation.

She also studied home audio that Arnaz shared with her and worked with a movement coach while learning to duplicate routines from I Love Lucy, though only a few appear in the film.

Despite receiving so many accolades and awards, her performance remains an occasional source of insecurity for Kidman.

She seemed surprised to be told about an October trailer for the film that only flashed her face in a span of about 75 seconds, leading some viewers to question why Amazon seemed to be hiding Kidman.

Asked if he was aware of the trailer or the strategy behind it, Kidman said, “I don’t know how to answer that. I don’t deal with the promotional part. Maybe they were just afraid to show it to me.”

Regardless of other recognition you receive for Being the Ricardos, Kidman will always have the experience of standing on a reproduction of the set of I Love Lucy, performing Ball’s material from the show and listening to the laughter of dozens of extras hired to interpret for the television studio audience.

Kidman offered a single word to describe how he felt at the time: “Fantastic.”

Then, as if to demonstrate some of the skills he had picked up in the movie, he waited a bit and said, “By the way, I made you guys laugh.” And that was great.