Nicole Kidman is still unable to be with her eldest daughter Bella Cruise

Bella Cruise, the adopted daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, is still an important part of the Church of Scientology, and therefore she cannot have a normal relationship with her mother Nicole, due to the rules of the religion created in 1954 by science fiction author L. Ron Hubbard.

According to In Touch magazine, Kidman and Bella’s relationship status isn’t just a family breakup. The strict laws of the church ensure that Bella cannot relate to her mother, because defectors from the religion are considered “SP” or “Suppressive Persons”.

According to the cult’s official website, ‘a Suppressing Person (SP) is a person who seeks to suppress other people in their vicinity. An SP will mock or vilify any effort to help anyone, and in particular will violently stab at anything calculated to make human beings more powerful or more intelligent.”

The website goes on to say: “When someone has been expelled from the religion, that person loses both his fellowship with the Church and with other Scientologists. The condition lasts until they have been restored to good condition.”

Actress Leah Remini is one of the few church dropouts to come clean about the cult’s abuse.

In her book, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, Remini recalls asking Bella if she had seen her mother recently. She replied, “Not if I have a choice. Our mother is a fucking SP.”

SOURCE.https://labotana.com

