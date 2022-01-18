Nicolas Cage will play himself in his next movie

‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ is the new film starring the actor.

Nicolas Cage is synonymous with sympathy, talent and lots of action. His long career has offered him several acknowledgments at the Oscar or Golden Globe level. Regarding his chameleonic performances, we can see him shine with great splendor in action, comedy, drama or even superhero movies. But in this new project, ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’, which will be released at the end of April, the actor does something different and out of the ordinary: Nicolas Cage plays Nicolas Cage.

Written and directed by Tom Gormican, in this feature film the 58-year-old American plays a fictional version of himself and we are sure that his interpretation will not disappoint his followers and lovers of the seventh art, although when we see him on screen we will not know if he really is. he’s acting or he’s just going with his instincts.

The story of ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ begins with Nicolas Cage having a decline in his career after spending many years at the top. It is then that the movie superstar receives an unexpected proposal from a Mexican fan (played by Pedro Pascal) who offers him a million dollars to attend a family party. What he doesn’t know is that his energetic fan isn’t who he really seems and he gets him involved in a pretty intense adventure.

This is not the only Cage film that is scheduled to be released in the coming months. ‘Pig’, a film by Michael Sarnoski that may be considered for this year’s Oscars, is an independent production where the actor brings to life a hermit truffle hunter who travels to the city of Portland to recover his tracker pig, which was kidnapped.

There is no doubt that the name of Nicolas Cage has been around in the film industry for several decades.

Images: Classes

