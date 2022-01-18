Nicolas Cage and Sofia Boutella star in the movie “Prisoners of Ghostland”

In “Prisoners of Ghostland,” a ruthless bank robber embarks on a dangerous mission to find the adoptive granddaughter of a warlord.

With a cast led by Nicolas Cage Y sofia boutella, this film also has actors like Ed Skrein, Nick Cassavetes, and Bill Moseley. They are the ones in charge of taking the audience through a story that has both Eastern and Western elements. This was seen in the images of the trailer that was released recently and that shows how firearms and hand-to-hand fights will be essential in the plot.

The story of this film is focused on the border city of samurai town, a place where a ruthless bank robber arrives (Nicolas Cage), after being released from jail by a wealthy warlord known as The governor (Bill Mosley). This man has had his adoptive granddaughter kidnapped Berenice (sofia boutella), and therefore requires the services of this criminal.

The governor He offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for recovering his granddaughter, but before beginning his mission he is forced to wear a leather suit that will self-destruct in five days. From that moment on, this thief will embark on a journey to find the young woman and his own path to redemption.

Sion Sono is a Japanese film director and poet, and now he makes his Hollywood debut with this film. He is internationally recognized for his work on films such as Suicide Club (2001), love exhibition (2008) and cold-fish (2010). Many define him as a controversial filmmaker, and all because of the themes he works on in his films.

Ghostland Prisoners can be defined as a western samurai in which Nicolas Cage as the protagonist embarks on a new adventure. This feature film was written by aaron hendry Y Pray Sixo Safai, and although it has already been presented at various festivals, until now its premiere in cinemas has been announced for this 2022.

