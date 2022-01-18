NFTs are being sold from websites and youtubers without their consent

It seems that a surprising news regarding YouTube and NFTs It has recently gone viral. This is because numerous youtubers are seeing their image being used in this NFT business without permission.

Websites and youtubers denounce these NFTs

Among the affected channels, we find those of youtubers James Stephanie Sterling, Alanah Pearce and Jim Caddick, whose NFTs have been found in Open Sea, NFT website. As you can imagine, these users have also expressed their discontent, since their image is being sold without their permission.

It is also happening with some video game websites like nintendo life. OpenSea has already commented that it is studying the situation and some offers have been withdrawn. Others are still available.

Frankly not surprised that some freeloading leech turned my channel into an NFT. As gross as it is, I find it justifying – I did not consent to this, I do not want this, and it demonstrates everything I’ve said about how disrespectful and exploitative this market is. Scum. https://t.co/saqcAm5lmW — Commander Stephanie Sterling (@JimSterling) January 16, 2022

What do you think about it? We read you in the comments.

What are NFTs

This is how they explain it to us from HobbyConsolas:

NFT stands for “non-fungible token” or non-fungible item. That is, it is a unique virtual object, which cannot be consumed or replaced. Can be anything; an image, an audio file, a phrase, an animation… and therefore, anyone can create their own NFTs. To understand how the NFT market works, think of a work of art. Any of us can paint a painting, which is something unique, and place it on the market, but obviously a drawing made by us will not have the same value as a sketch by Frank Miller (the artist responsible for 300 or Sin City) or a Velazquez painting.

Fountain.