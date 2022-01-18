News: Berlin Film Festival 2022: Complete program of the Forum section

The 52nd Forum -a parallel section specializing in the most radical and experimental cinema- completed its selection of 27 feature films, to which must be added the 14 Forum Special titles:

-Afterwater (Germany / Spain / South Korea / Serbia), by Dane Komljen. world-premiere

-Akyn–Poet (Kazakhstan), by Darezhan Omirbayev. european premiere

-Bashtaalak sa’at – Shall I Compare You to a Summer’s Day? (Egypt / Lebanon / Germany), by Mohammad Shawky Hassan. World premiere / Opera prima.

-Camouflage (Argentina), by Jonathan Perel. world-premiere

-Cette maison – This House (Canada), by Miryam Charles. world-premiere

-The Middle Ages (Argentina), by Alejo Moguillansky and Luciana Acuña. world-premiere

-L’état et moi (Germany), by Max Linz. world-premiere

-Europe (Germany / France), by Philip Scheffner. world-premiere

-Une fleur à la bouche – A Flower in the Mouth (France / Germany / South Korea), by Éric Baudelaire. world-premiere

-Für die Vielen – Die Arbeiterkammer Wien – For the Many – The Vienna Chamber of Labor (Austria), by Constantin Wulff. World premiere. Documentary film

-Geographies of Solitude (Canada), by Jacquelyn Mills. World premiere / Documentary

-Happer’s Comet (USA), by Tyler Taormina. world-premiere

-Jet lag (Switzerland / Austria), by Zheng Lu Xinyuan. World premiere / Documentary

-Mato seco em chamas – Dry Ground Burning (Brazil / Portugal), by Adirley Queirós and Joana Pimenta. world-premiere

-Miền ký ức – Memoryland (Vietnam / Germany), by Kim Quy Bui. european premiere

-My two voices (Canada / Colombia), by Lina Rodriguez. World premiere / Documentary

-Najeneun deopgo bameneun chupgo – Hot in Day, Cold at Night (South Korea), by Park Song-yeol. international premiere

-Nie zgubiliśmy drogi – We Haven’t Lost Our Way (Poland), by Anka Sasnal and Wilhelm Sasnal. world-premiere

-Nuclear Family (USA/Singapore), by Erin Wilkerson and Travis Wilkerson. European premiere / Documentary

-Rewind and Play (Germany / France), by Alain Gomis. World premiere / Documentary

-scale (Thailand), by Ananta Thitanat. World premiere / Opera prima / Documentary

-Super Natural (Portugal), by Jorge Jácome. World premiere / Opera prima / Documentary

-Terra that marks – Striking Land (Portugal), by Raul Domingues. World premiere / Documentary

-Three sad tigers (Brazil), by Gustavo Vinagre. world-premiere

-O trio em E flat – The Kegelstatt Trio (Portugal / Spain), by Rita Azevedo Gomes. world-premiere

-The United States of America (USA.), by James Benning. World premiere / Documentary

-The Veteran (Chile), by Jerónimo Rodríguez. world-premiere

OVERVIEW SECTION

–Viens je t’emmène (Nobody’s Hero), France, by Alain Guiraudie. opening movie

-Aşk, Mark sees Ölüm (Love, Deutschmarks and Death), Germany, by Cem Kaya. Documentary film

-Baqyt (Happiness), Kazakhstan, by Askar Uzabayev

-Berdreymi (beautiful beings), Iceland / Denmark / Sweden, by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson

-Bettina, Germany, by Lutz Pehnert. Documentary film

-Five wolves (Lullaby), Spain, by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa. Debut

-Concerned Citizen, Israel by Idan Haguel

-A female (Una Feminina – The Code of Silence), Italka, by Francesco Costabile

-Fogaréu. Brazil / France, by Flavia Neves. Debut

-Grand Jeté, Germany, by Isabelle Stever

-Heroji radnicke klase (Working Class Heroes), Serbia, by Miloš Pušić

-Kdyby radši hořelo (Somewhere Over the Chemtrails), Czech Republic, by Adam Koloman Rybanský. Debut

-No Simple Way Home, Kenya – South Africa. Documentary film

-No U-Turn, Nigeria / South Africa / France / Germany. Documentary film

-North over the void (Northern Skies Over Empty Space). Mexico, by Alejandra Márquez Abella

-Productty 24 (Convenience Store), Russia – Slovenia, by Michael Borodin. Debut

Previously Announced:

–Alle reden übers Wetter (Talking About the Weather) – Annika Pinske (Germany)

–The Apartment with Two Women – Kim Se-in (South Korea)

–Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power – Nina Menkes (USA)

–Calcinculo (Swing Ride) – Chiara Bellosi (Italy/Switzerland)

–Dreaming Walls – Amélie van Elmbt and Maya Duverdier (Belgium/France/USA/Netherlands/Sweden)

–Klondike – Maryna Er Gorbach (Ukraine/Turkey)

–A Love Song – Max Walker-Silverman (USA)

–Myanmar Diaries – The Myanmar Film Collective (Netherlands/Myanmar/Norway)

–Nel mio nome (Into My Name) – Nicolò Bassetti (Italy)

–Nelly & Nadine – Magnus Gertten (Sweden)

–Nous, Students! (Wow, Students!) – Rafiki Fariala (France/ Congo/Saudi Arabia)

–Ta Farda (Until Tomorrow) – Ali Asgari (Iran/France/Qatar)

–Taurus – Tim Sutton (USA)

BERLINALE CLASSICS – CLASSICS IN RESTORED COPIES

Mamma Rome

Italy 1962

By Pier Paolo Pasolini

With Anna Magnani, Ettore Garofolo, Franco Citti, Silvana Corsini, Luisa Loiano

World premiere – 4K DCP)

kawaita hana (Pale Flower)

Japan 1964

By Masahiro Shinoda

With Ryo Ikebe, Mariko Kaga, Takashi Fujiki, Naoki Sugiura, Shin’ichiro Mikami

World premiere – 4K DCP

Skřivánci na niti (Larks on a String)

Czechoslovakia 1969/1990

By Jiří Menzel

With Rudolf Hrušínský, Vlastimil Brodský, Václav Neckář, Jitka Zelenohorská

World premiere- 4K DCP

Our Music (Our Music)

Switzerland / France 2004

By Jean-Luc Godard

With Sarah Adler, Nade Dieu, Rony Kramer, Simon Eine, Jean-Christophe Bouvet

World premiere – 4K DCP

Tommy

UK, 1975

By Ken Russell

With Ann-Margret, Oliver Reed, Roger Daltrey, Elton John, Eric Clapton, Jack Nicholson, Pete Townshend, Tina Turner

World premiere – 4K DCP

suzhou i (Suzhou River)

China/Germany 2000

By Lou Ye

With Zhou Xun, Jia Hongsheng, Hua Zhongkai, Yao Anlian, Nai An

World premiere – 4K DCP

bruder (brothers)

Germany 1929

By Werner Hochbaum

With Gyula Balogh, Erna Schumacher, Ilse Berger

World premiere- 2K DCP

More information:

