New treatment for X-linked hypophosphatemia

X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) is a disease characterized by the loss of phosphate in the kidney.I . It is considered a rare pathology, as well as progressive and chronic, caused by the mutation of the PHEX gene, located in the Xp22 locus of the X chromosome.I. Its prevalence is 1 per 20,000 peopleII III, more affected in womenII III. This loss of phosphate especially affects bone mineralization, leading to rickets or osteomalacia, hypogrowth in children, fractures and bone deformities, among others.I IV V VI. However, phosphate deficiency has a multisystem impact, affecting the entire body.SAW. Although it usually manifests itself in the first two years of lifeI, is a lifelong disease that can even be detected with symptoms, sometimes apparently milder, in adulthood7th.

To talk about this pathology, the pharmaceutical company Kyowa Kirin has held the Exchange Hypophosphatemia Academy National Meeting, in which professionals involved in the management of the disease have treated its evolution and approach from different perspectives, as well as the therapeutic advances for this pathology.

early detection

One of the highlights at this meeting was the importance of early diagnosis. Carmen de Lucas, from the Pediatric Nephrology Service of the Niño Jesús University Hospital, comments on how, in this way, early treatment can improve the final height of the patient and avoid many complications. “All the doctors involved in the follow-up of children, the primary care paediatrician, traumatologist, endocrinologist or rehabilitator can be the first to clinically suspect it and carry out an initial study. Sometimes the diagnosis is delayed because, as a certain degree of varus can be physiological in children, this deformity is often not taken into account in patients under two years of age, unless it is very marked”, comments Dr. De Lucas.

Francis Grandson, a nephrologist at the University Hospital of Malaga, points out how decisive bone mineralization is in childhood, and how there are studies that show that starting treatment late has a negative impact on final height, deformities and pain. ”In recent years, atypical forms of presentation have been described that can make diagnosis difficult. That is why it is important to carry out strategies that increase knowledge of the disease among front-line professionals, since they are crucial for early diagnosis”, says the nephrologist.

Pedro Arango Sancho, member of the Pediatric Nephrology service at the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital in Barcelona

Ignorance of this pathology among many professionals, such as some primary care or emergency pediatricians, can often lead to delays in the diagnosis of these patients, which ideally should be detected in the first two years of life. What’s more, Pedro Arango-Sancho, a member of the Pediatric Nephrology service at the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital in Barcelona, ​​considers that, although, it is not uncommon. “Ignorance is not always the basis for this diagnostic delay, since the great phenotypic variability that the disease presents can play a large role in the underdiagnosis that we observe”.

therapeutic advances

Another of the pillars discussed at the Exchange Hypophosphatemia Academy National Meeting has been the development of therapeutic novelties. Thus, the professionals involved in handling this opportunity have had the opportunity to share, first-hand, their experience in this regard.

“We have been using a treatment for 40 years that did not act against its pathophysiogenic mechanism and that was also associated with numerous adverse effects. In addition, the results in many cases were insufficient. All this, together with low adherence associated, in part, with the need for multiple daily intakes (between 3-5) chronically”, he states. Peter Arango.

Arango it also highlights how recent advances in treatment can improve the quality of life of these patients. “We have gone from a classic treatment with specific limitations and complications that we expected and controlled, to a completely new one that, in addition to opening up new hopes for us in the management of the pathology, brings us new challenges and doubts that we believe are necessary to share, generating with it a forum for debate and unparalleled growth for all”, he comments.

Francis Grandson explains how this new therapy consists of “a totally human monoclonal antibody that inactivates the excess of the hormone responsible for the disease. This has shown a benefit not only in normalizing blood phosphate levels, but also in improving radiological bone changes, deformities, pain and quality of life.”

Until now, treatment was based on the chronic administration of phosphorus salts and active vitamin D supplements. Carmen de Lucas indicates how “we currently have a human monoclonal antibody against FGF23 that counteracts its effects. This treatment is authorized in Europe for XLH in children and adolescents aged 1 to 17 years with radiographic signs of bone disease, and in adults. However, in Spain it is currently within reimbursement as long as the patient has a growing skeleton”, indicates the doctor.

Main challenges

Regarding the challenges in the optimal management of children with this disease, the experts agree on continuing to focus on early diagnosis and treatment.

“It is important to carry out training campaigns for health professionals, not only experts in the disease, but also those professionals who work on the front line, such as primary care doctors, emergencies, or, also, dentists. The multidisciplinary approach must also be improved, for which the communication links between the different specialties that care for these patients must be worked on. In addition, it is important to carry out the correct transfer to adults, for which communication between pediatric and adult specialties is essential,” he says. Francis Grandson.

Carmen de Lucas insists on “individualizing the treatment of each patient and having a good quality of care, efficiency and equity”.

The goal in the management of pediatric patients with XLH has classically been to improve rickets, normalize or improve associated bone malformations, promote growth, reduce bone pain, and improve dental health. For Peter Arango “This is associated with an improvement in the mobility and quality of life of patients. Despite this, the targets for genetic target height in these patients are not usually achieved with classical treatments, which in most cases is less than -2SD in both sexes. In addition, the deterioration of the quality of life objectified in studies carried out through questionnaires in which aspects such as well-being, happiness or functional limitation must be taken into account in the development of strategies and the design of improvements in current treatments”, concludes Arango.

