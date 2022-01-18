New trailer in 360º of Pokémon Legends: Arceus

After learning about the latest news from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, now we have received more news related to this promising title in the form of details: it is an interesting publication in the form of a 360º trailer.

Pokémon Legends Trailer: Arceus

The information that we bring today focuses on this new video where we can see scenes of Hisui in 360º. It doesn’t include new content or Pokémon, but it’s definitely interesting to take a look at the region like this.

Here it is [actualización: parece que el vídeo se ha eliminado, estaremos atentos para recompartirlo]

The official Pokémon channel has released a 360° exploration video of the Hisui Region to promote Pokémon Arceus Legends. However, the video has been removed. We’ll post it when they post it again. We leave you some images. pic.twitter.com/GCm1OwRGtD — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) January 18, 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5qoFcgz6Xvc

Return to Sinnoh

We remind you of the premise of this long-awaited title:

Explore vast wildernesses where endless discoveries await you in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch. Observe, catch and investigate wild monsters in this action role-playing game set in the past. It takes place when it was not usual for humans and Pokémon to live in harmony. Your adventures take place in the majestic natural surroundings of the Hisui region. You will be in charge of investigating to create the first Pokédex of the region. Return to Sinnoh These lands, which will one day become the Brilliant Diamond and Glistening Pearl region of Sinnoh, boast true natural wonders. Also impressive landscapes and a good number of wild creatures. Some will be familiar to you, while others will be completely new! The enigmatic Arceus is said to be the key to solving a strange phenomenon affecting certain Pokémon in the region. How will this mythical be connected to your adventure? Team Galaxy is made up of the most varied people who have traveled to Hisui to investigate this mysterious region. You are the newest addition to the research division of Team Galaxy and your job is to scour every corner of Hisui in search of species.

What do you think? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of the game Pokémon Legends: Arceus, scheduled for January 28, 2022, here.

