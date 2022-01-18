New rumors of crisis between Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

The couple formed by Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth is one of the strongest in Hollywood after ten years of marriage. However, the Australian magazine Women’s Day has raised questions about the stability of the relationship by posting photos of Hemsworth in a very affectionate attitude with Pom Klementieff, his co-star, at a cast party.

Cover of the Australian magazine ‘Woman’s Day’ ‘Woman’s Day’

“Chris and Pom were chatting for a while and didn’t know they were being watched. (…) Chris is super nice to everyone he works with, but it doesn’t go unnoticed that Pom shares a resemblance to Elsa. There are always rumors about it on the set, ”the magazine has detailed. According to the publication, these images have not sat well with Elsa Pataky, who has already confessed in an interview to Body + Soul that their marriage requires “constant work” due to professional commitments that force Chris to spend a lot of time away from his family.





The Australian magazine points out that it is not the first time that Hemsworth has been “too” affectionate with a co-star, recalling what happened with Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson. In addition, the publication hints that the Spanish actress is tired of spending so much time at home in charge of her children while her husband spends several weeks away.

Both Elsa and Chris have ignored the rumors about the crisis and have not confirmed or denied anything about it. After almost three years without any notable role in film or television, Pataky has decided to enter a new project in Australia while her husband is filming the fourth installment of Thor.





The decision of the Spanish actress to immerse herself in a job at the same time as her husband has broken the principle that the couple followed in relation to the care of their children, according to which they would not work at the same time so that at least one of them could be with the kids. The incompatibility of schedules added to the rumors caused by the behavior of Chris Hemsworth are factors that, without a doubt, can interfere with the stability of the marriage.





read also

Drafting