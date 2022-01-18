New games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of January revealed
2022 starts very powerful in relation to the games that come to Xbox Game Pass. At the beginning we already have an interesting list to enjoy, but the real pearls arrive in this second half. Rainbow Six Extraction, is the great protagonist, which in its premiere, is launched directly on the Microsoft service. A cooperative that will surely succeed and will find a huge audience by having this guarantee of accessibility.
On this occasion, we have not had to wait for an official confirmation from Microsoft, the usual for these dates, since the famous image of the games that arrive has been leaked on networks. Of course, we still need an important piece of information from some, the day they will arrive.
New additions to Xbox Game Pass
These are the new additions, of which we already knew the vast majority, some for only a few hours, as they are already available. This is the complete list:
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition – Console, Cloud and PC – Now available
- Nobody Saves the World – Console, Cloud and PC – Now available
- Hitman Trilogy – Console, Cloud and PC – January 20
- Rainbow Six Extraction – Console, Cloud and PC – January 20
- Windjammers 2 – Console, Cloud and PC – January 20
- Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition – PC – No date
- death-door – Console, Cloud and PC – No date
- pupperazi – Console, Cloud and PC – No date
- Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master – Console and PC – No date