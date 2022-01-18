Netflix begins filming the popular sequel starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston

ads

Production on Murder Mystery 2 finally began on Oahu, Hawaii. The film will reunite Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, who starred in the 2019 Netflix original film. News of a sequel in development first surfaced months after Murder Mystery was released, but it wasn’t until September 2021 that Netflix formally announced the sequel.

On Monday, The Daily Mail published photos of Sandler, 55, and Aniston, 52, on set in Hawaii. The photos surfaced just days after KHON2 reported on Hawaiian film productions that have continued, despite the coronavirus pandemic. The actors must quarantine for five days in Hawaiian hotels and undergo daily tests before filming begins. Officials there believe the strict guidelines will help slow the spread of the virus.

“All of those combinations of factors together are now proving that we can have this industry,” Hawaii State Film Commissioner Donne Dawson told KHON2 on January 11. “We can move forward with a really strong economic engine for our state at a time when we desperately need it.”

The original Murder Mystery hit Netflix in June 2019 and starred Sandler as New York City police officer Nick Spitz, who finally takes his wife Audrey (Aniston) on a long-promised trip to Europe. . During the trip, they get caught up in a murder investigation on a billionaire’s yacht. The film was written by James Vanderbilt and directed by Kyle Newacheck. In 2019, Netflix claimed that a staggering 30.9 million households tried the film in the first three days of its release.

Unsurprisingly, Netflix reportedly began work on a sequel in October 2019. At the time, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Vanderbilt was in talks to write the script. During Netflix’s TUDUM fan event in September 2021, the streamer confirmed that Murder Mystery 2 was finally in development. Jeremy Garelick (The Wedding Ringer, The Breakup) was hired to direct and work on the script. Netflix has not set a release date for Murder Mystery 2, but it is expected to be released sometime this year.

While we wait for Murder Mystery 2, there are now plenty of other Sandler movies on Netflix. You can check out Grown-Ups, Hubie Halloween, The Do-Over, The Week Of, The Ridiculous 6, The Longest Year, Uncut Gems, Jack and Jill, Sandy Wexler, and The Meyerowitz Stories (new and selected). Sandler’s first collaboration with Aniston, Just Go With It, is also on Netflix.