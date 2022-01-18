NASA Develops Plan to Free Stuck Rocks on Perseverance

NASA engineers have executed a plan to clear the Perseverance rover of some debris that has prevented it from properly storing rock samples. The team looks forward to hearing how the cleanup mission went during the afternoon of Tuesday, January 18.

The problem arose on December 29, when a rock sample from Mars (taken from a rock called Issole) could not move successfully from the coring bit that drilled through the rock to the long-term storage of samples on the rover. The storage is almost like a rotating cabinet, a kind of sample carousel that rotates every time a sample tube is filled.

The rover sent back data to Earth indicating that there was more drag than expected in the sample’s transition, and when the NASA team imaged the problem, they realized that pieces of the rock sample had fallen from the tube into the tube. drill carousel. (The rover is able to function despite these jams, but since this robot is still relatively new to Mars, NASA wants to treat the machinery as best as possible.) So a plan was devised to get the little Martian pebbles out of the bowels of the Perseverance.

The team is spinning the carousel to shake the pebbles. They’re taking data and images of Perseverance’s actions as they happen, to track whether the debris has actually moved. Last week, the team analyzed and imaged the rocky ground below the rover, so if subsequent images from the rover show additional material on the ground, the team will know the carousel rotation plan was a success. NASA expects those data and images very soon.

“If I were to approximate, I would estimate that we will be at our current location for another week or so, or even longer if we decide to re-sampling. [la roca] Issole,” wrote Jennifer Trosper, project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in a publication NASA blog. Trosper noted that the rock was of scientific interest, so it is likely that Perseverance will give Issole another chance.

This pebble problem was not the first problem in Perseverance’s sampling program. The first attempt The rover’s sampling was in vain, so NASA had to try some methods alternatives to actually start rock collecting. The rover has 43 sample tubes, 7 of which have already been archived. Around the end of the decade, those tubes could travel to Earth, in the extraordinarily ambitious mission called Mars Sample Return.