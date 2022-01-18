Mozilla develops an extension that analyzes how Facebook tracks us
The developers of the Mozilla software company have announced a project that aims to find out how far Facebook can spy on its users. Through an extension, they seek to expose the way in which the popular social network monitors the internet and consumer data.
In order to map the world’s largest social network tracking network and understand the type of information it collects on websites, the developers of Mozilla recently announced the creation of the study Facebook Pixel Hunt (Facebook pixel hunting, in Spanish). The initiative became a reality in partnership with The Markup, a nonprofit journalistic organization that investigates how technology is reshaping society.
The facebook pixels they are a series of hidden elements in millions of internet sites that can track visitors to later share this information with the social network. Zuckerberg’s company organizes this external data and, if it has a registered profile, adds it to what it already knows about the user. Otherwise, it creates a hidden profile of that particular person.
These are the types of hidden practices that the Mozilla team wants to investigate. To do this, and with the help of journalists from The Markup, they will look for details about Facebook tracking through a free download extension for your Firefox browser, known as Mozilla Rally.
Rally will collect the data sent by the Facebook pixels while browsing the web and will measure the time each user spends on different pages or the URLs they visit. The study will run until July 13, 2022.