Movies on Netflix that are better than Impudent and are not a total flop

immodest is one of the netflix movies views in Mexico, which so far has remained in third place, just after Coffee with aroma of coffee Y the secret life of pets, however, the reality is that this thriller yes it is a fiasco, not to mention that it turns into a fairly predictable movie that doesn’t leave much of a mystery.

If there is one good thing to say about the film, it is perhaps Alyssa Milano, who we haven’t seen in a major movie in recent years, and who is able to keep you watching the movie instead of looking for another in the catalog of Netflix, however, while Impudent is intended to be a suspense thriller whose plot takes unexpected turns, it can be quite ridiculous at times.

So you don’t struggle with movies like immodest, right away we recommend 7 pMovies on Netflix that they are better and no, they are not a total fiasco.

It may interest you:

The 5 Best Movies You Must Watch on Netflix According to The New York Times



This Martin Scorsesse gem speaks for itself. With Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role and the performances of Mark Ruffalo and Ben Kingsley, the plot follows two federal agents, Edward “Teddy” (DiCaprio) and Chuck (Ruffalo) who go to a psychiatric hospital located on Shutter Island in the vicinity of Boston and where a hospital patient has mysteriously escaped from her locked cell with no obvious escape.

Throughout the film we see part of the background of Teddy, a former World War II soldier who has also been widowed, these being some of his reasons behind his research work, however, as the title in Spanish says, in something much more sinister is going on on said island and whatever you do is hard to predict.

This film was named as the

scary Movie scariest

according to science, at least by 2021. Its plot is simple but quite effective; in a virtual seance – yes, not only was the movie filmed during a pandemic, but its context is similar, when dozens used Zoom and other calls to feel close to others – everything starts to go wrong and a spirit starts attacking each one of the participants of the call, without anyone, not even one as a spectator being able to do much to avoid it.

It is a Spanish production that conquered the critics and the audience. In its premiere on Netflix it was the only thing that could be talked about. In a plot reminiscent of dramas like Snowpiercer, The hole is a film of

Science fiction

and suspense set in a prison where a table of food goes down through a hole in the center of the room floor by floor. Those in the higher levels may eat plenty, however, those in the lower levels not so much, which becomes the perfect recipe for a rebellion to develop.

If what you’re looking for is a bit of

Romance

in a movie, in simple favor perhaps it is the best on the list… although yes, it is not the main part of its argument. The film follows Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a widowed dedicated mother with a mommy blog, and Emily (Blake Lively), Stephanie’s counterpart, a super-stylish businesswoman who strikes up an unusual friendship with Emily. . Although they are very different, they have something in common: love for their children. However, one fine day Emily disappears after asking Stephanie for the favor of picking up her son from school. Soon the plot will become a kind of mystery where Stephanie tries to find out what has happened to her friend, while taking care of both children with Emily’s husband.

It may interest you:

Series and documentaries that you should watch on Netflix if you are a fashion lover



What if you suspect that someone close to you is a murderer? This is the main plot of The Knot Killer, which coincides in the detective and murder part of immodest, but much better done. Tyler Burnside is a teenager whose life could be as normal as yours or ours, until he begins to suspect that his father might be a serial killer when years after the murders he finds a series of disturbing photographs. Is film It is inspired by the case of BTK, a famous serial killer who went down in history along with other American murderers.

This film is inspired by the homonymous novel by

Stephen King

and although it is nothing new, it is one of the great jewels of Netflix. Its plot revolves around a couple, Jessie (Carla Gugino) and Gerald (Bruce Greenwood) who visit a remote cabin in order to give a new spark to their relationship. In between, Gerald proposes to his wife to tie her to the bed as part of a sexual game, however, what would be a fun experience and the perfect spark for this couple will soon be a big problem… we would like to tell you more, but we don’t want to spoil any surprises.

Guilty Y immodest they have something in common: their plot police. In this sense, Guilty follows Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal), a detective who ends up taking turns as a 911 operator, a job that seems to be very heavy and alarming, but one night we see how Joe answers a call in which a woman is in trouble. Joe quickly goes to great lengths to save her, even going out of protocol. The beauty of this film is that we never see Joe leave his spot and from a distance, they manage to create tension, as well as let us know the problems that Baylor is going through and led him to serve his punishment as an operator.

Before you waste your time watching immodest, do not hesitate to see any of these movies on netflix that fall into the genres of thriller, suspense and also crime films.

It may interest you:

Netflix: PREMIERES of series and movies from January 17 to 23, 2022



Subscribe here to our Newsletter so that you are up to date with our contents.

