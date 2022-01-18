minimum price for the latest from Apple

Apple’s latest release drops in price on Amazon with 128GB of storage.

One of the most beloved mobiles drops in price on Amazon. You can buy the iPhone 13 with a discount of 90 euros, falls to one of its minimum prices. We talk about the version with 128GB of storage, which you will find in various colors. Also, if you are a user of Amazon-Prime you will enjoy fast and free shipping.

Apple’s smartphone comes with a new design, the most powerful processor manufactured by the company and a double camera with which you can take very good pictures. The iPhone 13 is a sure hit, and more if you take it at a minimum price.

Buy the cheapest iPhone 13

The front of the Apple mobile is the most recognizable, the notch where the sensors of FaceID It is your hallmark. arrive with a 6.1-inch IPS panel and Full HD resolution, compatible with HDR10 technology. It is a very high quality screen., you will enjoy games, series and movies like never before.

Its processor is one of the most powerful in the world, the A15 Bionic manufactured by the Californian firm. The American device arrives in a single version of RAM, 4GB, and three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. We are facing a really powerful smartphone to which you can demand the maximum.

On the back of this iPhone 13, two 12 megapixel cameras. On its front, another 12 megapixel camera. It is not the impressive configuration that we have seen in many Android devices, with multiple sensors of all kinds, but it is not necessary. You can take very good pictures with this iPhone, and all thanks to Apple software.

And what about autonomy? Well, it has improved, the Apple mobile reaches the 3,240 mAh together with a fast charge of 20W. It also incorporates wireless charging, you can forget about cables and enjoy a comfort that is difficult to part with.

You have the opportunity to take one of the mobile phones of the moment at a minimum price. You will rarely see this iPhone 13 at a price like this, Apple does not discount its smartphones. If you are interested, do not hesitate, the iPhone 13 is a sure hit.

