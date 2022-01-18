Milan and Isco would help Chucky Lozano to leave Napoli

the future of Hirving the ‘chucky‘ Lush rings again outside Naples. After a double that vindicated him and that also gave the victory to the Neapolitans, the name of the Mexican is once again in the sights of several teams.

Hirving has been involved in controversy after a statement that disappointed fans of the Naples. The Mexican assured that he felt at the level to play in a big team in Europe. Since then, each of his actions have been questioned.

Hirving Lozano reveals that he could have died on the court

‘Chucky’ Lozano would leave Napoli

According to information from Corriere dello Sport, the output of the ‘chucky‘ Lush of Naples Thanks to Milan and not precisely because the club is going to seek to sign him. It is because they would take away one of their players Real Madrid and thus, Carlo Ancelotti would take the Mexican instead.

It’s about Isco. The Spanish midfielder has long ceased to be an important player for the Real Madrid and the Milan he has it in his sights. The Italian club would not look badly on adding him to their ranks for next season, opening such a space for.

The good relationship between Carlo Ancelotti and the ‘chucky‘ Lush It has not been a secret to anyone. The Italian coach was precisely the one who took him to the Naples and when he got to Real Madrid, there was talk of the possibility that he would now take him to the white team but nothing official was ever given.

Now the chance that the ‘chucky‘ Lush leave Napoli has sounded again. If the arrival of Isco to the Milan, could also be the signing of the Mexican with the Real Madrid…for the next season.

