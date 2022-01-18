Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard for $70 billion

After the rumour, it’s finally official: Microsoft has bought Activision Blizzard for 70 billion dollars, a large number that adds to the Xbox catalog a diverse series of iconic franchises:

we leave you with the press release offered by Microsoft:

With three billion people actively gaming today and nurtured by a new generation steeped in the joys of interactive entertainment, gaming is now the largest and fastest growing form of entertainment. Today, Microsoft Corp. announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard Inc., a leading game developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content. This acquisition will accelerate the growth of Microsoft’s gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud, and provide building blocks for the metaverse. When the transaction closes, Microsoft will become the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony. The planned acquisition includes iconic franchises from Activision, Blizzard and King studios such as “Warcraft”, “Diablo”, “Overwatch”, “Call of Duty” and “Candy Crush”, in addition to global eSports activities through Major LeagueGaming. The company has studios around the world with nearly 10,000 employees. “Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category of entertainment on all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms,” ​​said Satya Nadella, president and CEO of Microsoft. “We are investing deeply in world-class content, the community, and the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first and makes gaming safe, inclusive, and accessible to all.”

