Michelle Obama turned 58: she celebrated with her family, without makeup and very happy (video) | Famous

Michelle Obama is one of the most loved and followed women due to her personality, simplicity, beauty, but above all because of the big heart she has (she usually helps many people).

She made history in the United States by forming, together with her husband, Barack Obama, the first African-American couple in the country’s history, from 2009 to 2017.

The former first lady, who is a sociologist and jurist, dedicated her husband’s two terms to fighting childhood obesity and promoting physical exercise.

In addition, she worked hard to advance women’s rights internationally.

For these reasons and more, her thousands of followers on social networks congratulated her on her 58th birthday.

Michelle Obama celebrates her birthday without makeup and dancing

Through his Instagram account, he shared a video in which he can be seen dancing to Stevie Wonder’s hit ‘Happy Birthday’; She is sitting in front of a huge cake with blue and pink candles and decorated with her name.

Michelle chose to wear a black blouse and a thin sweater with white details, although what caught her attention was seeing her without makeup.

In the same way, she was seen with her natural hair and with a black headband that held her curls, she combined it with diamond earrings, her wedding ring and a bracelet.

In the description of her video, she thanked those who congratulated her either by text message, by mail or on social networks.

“Here’s a sweet 58! Thank you very much for your outpouring of love. Whether it’s sent a text, an email, or posted on social media, every birthday message I received today meant a lot to me. I am very grateful to have so many people cheering me on. Looking forward to seeing what this next year holds for us,” he said on Instagram.

Michelle also received comments from actresses Lindsay Lohan, Octavia Spencer and Rita Wilson, wife of Tom Hanks, singer John Legend and Vanessa, wife of the late basketball player, Kobe Bryant.

“You make 58 look like 38. Happy birthday”, “Happy birthday!”, “Glorious birthday to you”, “You are so pretty”, among others.

Barack Obama’s congratulations to Michelle

The one who also congratulated her with a romantic photograph was Barack Obama; With a brief text, he expressed the love he has for his wife for almost 30 years.

The image shows Obama giving his wife a kiss on the cheek as Michelle smiles, accompanied by a beautiful sunset behind them.