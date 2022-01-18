Michael B. Jordan tells the advice Denzel Washington gave him to direct ‘Creed 3’

Michael B. Jordan will return to get on the ring believe 3, but at the same time he will have the responsibility of being the man who, behind the scenes, will direct the third part of this spin-off on the saga Rocky. There are many actors who have also been placed in the director’s chair and yet, they are never simple debuts. The highest leadership in production often requires knowledge that can only be achieved over time. This guiding role is usually filled by assistant directors., who in this film have a pronounced performance regarding the work they would have alongside veteran filmmakers. Without knowing very well how much the work of his team has conditioned him, the actor who plays Adonis Creed has told how the one who gave him considerable help to overcome this great test It was also actor and director Denzel Washington.

Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) says Denzel Washington gave him pointers for his “Creed III” directorial debut. “He’s willing to do anything to help.” pic.twitter.com/G91jfstLIe —AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) January 15, 2022

In an interview with ap-entertainment, the star recounted how he got Washington’s help while the two worked together on A diary for Jordan. In it, the star plays a sergeant who writes a diary for his son while stationed in Iraq. A film that marks Denzel Washington’s fourth film as a director after his debut in 2002 with Antwone Fisher, The Great Debates and the acclaimed fences.

In the talk next to the media, Jordan recounted how Washington confessed to him the importance of the storyboard early in the process when preparing to film. At the same time, the veteran actor he called an artist he had worked with and gave the phone to Jordan, so that together they could discuss their plans in the pre-production of Creed 3:

“That’s D (Denzel), man. He is willing to do anything to help. He wants to pass on knowledge and make art a little easier in any way he can help.”Jordan pointed out.

In believe 3 some members of previous deliveries will return as Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad. However, there will be no Sylvester Stallone as Rocky. The film is expected in 2023. Meanwhile, Denzel Washington is finalizing the promotion of Macbeth face to future Oscar nominations 2022.