Mexico immobilizes more than 380,000 units of Kellogg’s cereals that presented “animated images” on their labeling

In accordance with local regulations, such products cannot include characters or elements that promote their consumption among children on their packaging.

The Mexican Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) and the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) announced on January 14 that they had seized as a precautionary measure 380,149 units of cereals from the agri-food company Kellogg Company Mexico that did not comply with the food labeling regulations.

“These products were identified because they present irregularities in their packaging, such as skip stamps of excess calories or added sugars and display captions or interactive images in products with warning seals,” reads the entities’ statement. According to Mexican regulations, food manufacturers must indicate nutritional information with “clear, visible, indelible characters and in contrasting colors.”

On the other hand, it is specified that prepackaged products with one or more warning stamps or the legend of sweeteners cannot include on their label “children’s characters, animations, cartoons, celebrities, athletes or mascots, interactive elements” that promote “consumption, purchase or choice of products with excess of critical nutrients or with sweeteners” between children.

The products affected by the measure include cornflakes Corn Flakes and granulated corn flakes added with vitamins and iron from Kellogg’s, as well as five types of rice, wheat, corn and oat cereals, including Rice Krispies, Special K Original, Special K Balance, Kellogg’s Special K Antioxidants and Special K Energy.

It is detailed that 9,082 units of products were seized in 75 points of sale nationwide, while most of the cereals were immobilized in a distribution center in the municipality of El Marqués, in the state of Querétaro, where agents seized 371,067 parts of company products.