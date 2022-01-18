Megan Fox or Kim Kardashian? Both are traced in this photo

The second boom in the career of Megan fox is currently on the crest of the wave. The 35-year-old interpreter, whose figure was overshadowed for a long period of time after her media ‘boom’ thanks to the ‘Transformers’ saga, is in the news almost daily. Partly due to his commented relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, with whom he forms an almost infallible viral tandem. Everything they do matters: from an appearance at a concert where they stop the music to kiss each other or their recent proposal for a hand that we already know about, to the price of the ring itself. A showcase that brands have been able to detect, involving them in the most exclusive parties.

Thus, a few days ago MGK was invited as a musician to the Dolce & Gabbana catwalk held at Milan Fashion Week for men, where Fox also attended as a companion. There, in the Italian city, they went to various dinners and gave us a string of ‘looks’ that we have already written down on our wish list for this 2022, although what really caught our attention was a half-waist photo that the actress herself uploaded to Instagram. The reason? The obvious physical resemblance to kim kardashian. Look at the snapshot in this gallery, the viral image being the sixth of it.

The influence of the ‘klan’?

Fox fans, who already number more than 18 million on said social network, agreed that their idol had a countenance that was most similar to the businesswoman from ‘SKIMS’. Similarity that was soon noted in the comments section, mainly due to the young woman’s hair and “beauty”. The ‘contouring’, the straightened mane and the characteristic eyebrows of Kardashian resulted in this amalgamation of opinions:

“It’s a Kim Kardashian cosplay, but very seriously”

“Megan Kardashian”

“She looks a lot like Kim now 😶”

Kim is that you? 😂😶”

“Why do you look like a Kardashian now? It’s a bit… disappointing.”

However, beyond the similarity with KimKa, the most devastating comment was that of her fiancé, who, going beyond what others said, paid her a compliment very much in her line:

“Are you going to be my wife?💍🔪”

It’s no secret that Fox has become this quite intimate part of Kourtney Kardashian for some time, with whom she has even attended the occasional event and posed in it without leaving anyone indifferent. But we didn’t see this coming from Kim. Will this trail follow the Kardashian? Either way, it’s just amazing.

