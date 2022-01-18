Matrix Resurrections could make Warner Bros. lose millions, why?

At the end of December, one of the most anticipated releases of 2021 arrived, The Matrix Resurrections. The fourth film in the saga, now directed by lana wachowski, brought back to Keanu Reeves in his role as Neo already Carrie-Anne Moss in his role as Trinity. Despite the nostalgia generated by the film, the situation at the box office was not big enough, so Warner Bros. would be about to face millionaire losses.

To keep up with previous deliveries, the company invested a whopping $190 million dollars, without forgetting the promotional expenses. Days before the return of The Matrix, Spider-Man: No Way Home began sweeping the box office numbers, both in U.S like world levelsomething difficult to overcome The chosen one.

