Matrix Resurrections could make Warner Bros. lose millions, why?

At the end of December, one of the most anticipated releases of 2021 arrived, The Matrix Resurrections. The fourth film in the saga, now directed by lana wachowski, brought back to Keanu Reeves in his role as Neo already Carrie-Anne Moss in his role as Trinity. Despite the nostalgia generated by the film, the situation at the box office was not big enough, so Warner Bros. would be about to face millionaire losses.

To keep up with previous deliveries, the company invested a whopping $190 million dollars, without forgetting the promotional expenses. Days before the return of The Matrix, Spider-Man: No Way Home began sweeping the box office numbers, both in U.S like world levelsomething difficult to overcome The chosen one.

A detail not to be missed is that Resurrections was the last film that remained under the wing of the study strategy 2021, from release simultaneously in theaters and the streaming platform, hbo max. So far, the film by Lana Wachowski hopefully reaches the $140 million dollars raised in the world. Bearing in mind that beyond the budget there are expenses for distribution, marketing campaign, etc., the film I would have to raise much more to say at least that it has been left at hand.

Warner was betting heavily that the film would recover ground when it stepped on China. Last January 14 Resurrections hit theaters in that country and on its first weekend only got the meager figure of $7.5 million dollars. These low numbers could respond to the fact that at this time of year, the film has already been pirated and many have already had access to that download.

If this situation continues, Matrix Resurrections could be a big flop for Warner Bros. since it is estimated that the study could lose a value close to $100 million dollars.

