Master Joao guesses the next 2 celebrity couples that will break up in 2022 | Love 40

In the short time that we have been in 2022, there are already several celebrity couples who have announced their separation. But not just any couple, but some of the most stable on the celebrity scene.

Given this scenario, we have decided to ask an expert if this is going to be the year of the most surprising breakups and, if so, which ones will be next.

The one chosen for such a task has been Master João, the most media-focused futurologist in recent years, who has taken part in Go now to answer our love questions. And he has. These are their predictions:

The footballers with the blackest future

Cristina Boscá and Dani Moreno El Gallo have been throwing questions about the following couples, and the Master has not hesitated to answer. Couples that we thought were very settled could go through bad times this year, and others will make their love shine for much longer. Which ones will surprise us with rupture and which ones with love?

Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio: in the ball I see Sergio sitting on a bench of love. So it can be “You to Paris and I to Madrid”. I see crises.





Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos, in 2019, at the premiere of “El Corazón de Sergio Ramos”. / Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

Risto Mejide and Laura Escanes: here I do see a gold pass. The relationship will be cemented and they will be much stronger. I see joy and I see them together.

Bethlehem Esteban and Miguel: his love will follow in an ambulance.

Maria Pombo and Pablo Castellanos: I see you with many likes of love. They will continue to be influencers of love.

Shakira and Gerard Pique: I see that Piqué is overtaken by the top corner and they score a great goal. I see her up to the bow and even leaving Spain.

Cayetano Rivera and Eva Gonzalez: I see them very close and even close to pregnancy.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth: I see that they will continue to go around the world.





Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth. / ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

King Philip and Queen Letizia: they are not bad The relationship remains the same but with her more protagonism. Every day he will send less and she more and more.

But not only ruptures will feed 2022, but the Master has also predicted a “new relationship within the Anda Ya team”. A news that has come as a surprise to the presenters who looked around trying to guess who the new lovebirds could be.