Marzhe Ponce de León drives her fans crazy with a beautiful photo

Mexico.- Marzhe Ponce de Leon Known as one of the queens of social networks for her community and large amount of content on each of the platforms on which she appears, she has unleashed madness among her followers of Twitter To those who were asked if they had a wish, what would they ask for? The answers in many cases were quite high-pitched, but others reached the heart of the question. model who answered them, but of course for them to participate they had to give them a motivation and what better than a photo of all their beauty to do so.

Taking advantage of the fact that a few days ago Marzhe Ponce de León arrived at the 700 thousand followers on Twitter he decided to upload a completely unpublished photo for his audience in which he appears in front of the camera and with a flirtatious look and something else to generate interaction. Marzhe appealed to the question that has been asked in many other fields: What would you do with the possibility of a wish? Just like in the movies. “What would you ask the genie of the lamp? Only a wish“, were the words of the model.

It took her a while to share her photograph before the comments were present, the question left a free topic for everyone, so some of her followers immediately left with the more than obvious answers where they asked for a date with Marzhe Ponce de León, a dinner, movies even until marriage, but there were also those who decided to put to good use their hypothetical desire that took the palms of the Mexican.

“I would ask him for a happy life with you”, “That you be by my side in a classic game America vs Chivas, I love you”, “Meeting you in person”, “I would ask him to give me one day to be with you” and many others. others more elevated each time, but also those who thought of something else before them, “Health for me and my loved ones including you”, “That people become aware of the damage it is causing to our planet and our species” , “The cure for Covid and that the pandemic is over” and many others.

Marzhe Ponce de León’s wish photo | Photo: Capture

Marzhe Ponce de León, after reading many of the messages, attended them and thanked them as always for being attentive to each of their publications and the words they dedicate to them, as well as encouraging more people to think like those who asked for great things. The only thing it shows is that among the followers of the radiant fan of the Flock is that she has different types of thoughts and groups as she once said it where she was grateful that they followed her for something good that she could give everyone.

The also practitioner of veganism is characterized by being a quite charming and other daring model, not for nothing every day that passes is gaining and gaining more followers on all its platforms, Twitter in recent months has grown like foam almost reaching a million fans. Instagram has also grown at the moment but has stagnated a bit to exceed half a million, although the numbers are the least important when those who support it are everywhere.