Marvel would bring back Robert Downey Jr in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Although Marvel has already turned the page and is in a new phase, there are some actors from the previous stages that are unforgettable. Among them is Robert Downey Jr who came to the studio in 2008 to play Iron Man. Although he was not the first avenger, he was the first to enter the big screen as part of the franchise. And, from there, his success was unmatched.

The charisma, spontaneity and sarcasm of Robert Downey Jr have made Tony Stark one of Marvel’s most beloved and respected characters. For this reason, in 2019, when in avengers endgame his time as a superhero ended, many of the fans were completely angry. In that tape, where the Avengers era closed its cycle, Iron Man was the one who sacrificed himself to save humanity, thus giving a definitive end to the actor’s passage through the MCU.

However, more than once, there has been speculation about a possible return of the artist to the Marvel Universe. And, despite the passing of the years, the illusion of the fans does not fade. At first it was believed that, along with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, he would return in Spider-Man: No Way Mane, but since that didn’t happen, now there’s a new rumor. this time everything indicates that the return of Iron Man would take place in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The film, starring Chris Hemsworth, one of the few Avengers who is still a hero, will be released in July 2022 and some details of what will come in the plot are already known. But, beyond the setting that will be given, what caught the most attention is that now one of the scripts has been leaked and, apparently, Robert Downey Jr will appear on the scene.

It was Taika Waititi, the actor who will give life to Korg, who inadvertently showed that moment of the film in an Instagram live. According to what appears, in the screenshot shared by the user @PhaseZeroCB on Twitter, the actor showed when Thor and Iron Man meet again. “But how? i watched you die”, Says Hemsworth’s character towards Downey’s, to which Downey replies: “Science. Thanos is at it again”. And, this is how an exciting conversation begins between the two.

It is still unknown if Marvel will take action on this, but everything indicates that the leaked script by Waititi is more than real. Also, being the biggest studio in Hollywood, where anything can happen, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man after his death. In other words, there is no doubt that after the fury of No Way Home, the MCU was delighted with the cameos and now Thor: Love and Thunder will have one of the most anticipated.