Marvel 2022 release schedule: Dates of all movies and series

2022 is going to be one of the most important years for post-Endgame Marvel Studios. After the Avengers, as such, dissolved and the most important members took different paths, now it’s time to give way to a new series of products that delve into the characters that, in general, did not have a leading role as such. In addition, also It’s time to introduce the new batch of superheroes that will be landing in the various Marvel products over the next few years. There are faces that are more or less familiar to us and others that we had not even heard of until now. The company is preparing for a year full of interesting content that roughly follows the line of what we saw in 2021 (with Spider-Man: No Way Home included in the package) and broaden the horizons.

In this article we will review the main releases of Marvel movies and series that will gradually arrive, both in theaters and on the Disney + platform, which has become the house of the superheroes of the House of Mickey Mouse. There is a lot of fabric to cut and many hours of content ahead, so we recommend you take a notebook and a pen so you don’t lose any detail. There are products that still do not have a fixed release date assigned, so we will update the article as soon as Marvel Studios makes it official.

All the premieres of Marvel movies and series for 2022

Moon Knight (Moon Knight) – March 30 (Disney +)

The fiction starring oscar isaac which has just recently released its first official trailer. A story in which we will see a vigilante with certain mental problems with a suit very much like Batman and with a desire to distribute milk quite remarkable. Moon Knight It is postulated as the darkest series of Marvel Studios and the product farthest from the usual comedy tone, thus being almost a horror fiction that would fit as a premiere on Halloween dates. Have six episodes of a standard duration of 40-50 minutes.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – May 4 (Cinemas)

One of the post-credits scenes of Spider-Man: No Way Home It was the first official trailer for this sequel to Doctor Strange to run at the hands of sam raimi. A work that will actually go hand in hand with Moon Knight, since it seems that it will move on a series of rules of the fantastic and almost horror genre with guests like Wanda, the Scarlet Witch that we saw in her Disney + series some time ago. time and in multiple UCM feature films. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness be “crazy” because it even links to products like What if…?. Premiere in May exclusively in theaters. Later, end up landing on Disney +.

She-Hulk – 2022 (Disney+)

Not much has been revealed yet about this next Disney + fiction in which we will have Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk and Mark Ruffalo himself reprising his role as the Hulk but, this time, for the first time on television. Jennifer Walters is postulated as the new green monster to follow in this new stage of Marvel Studios. The attorney will work with Dr. Banner to learn how this transformation works and what it can lead to. At least that is what we can see in his teaser.

I am Groot – 2022 (Disney+)





A series of short films that will star little Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy 2, and that we could also see in the original feature film of the first installment directed by James Gunn. Baby Groot made a real splash in 2017 when he was running around unaware of anything he was doing, even putting key Guardian operations on edge. This series of short films will be a compendium of stories and tree adventures.

Thor: Love and Thunder – July 8 (Cinemas)





The fourth installment of the God of Thunder that gather Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman under one roof again, Portman now the Lady Thor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with that hammer restored and with the power of thunder in the palm of her hand. Taika Waititi get back behind the cameras of this installment after the success of Thor: Ragnarök, the only delivery of the character that is saved from burning (the previous two are considered the worst of Marvel). Tessa Thompson will also reprise her role as Valkyrie.

Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever – November 11 (Cinemas)





T’Challa is irreplaceable, but the stories have to go on. The sequel to Black Panther It was confirmed with shaky foundations and the coronavirus pandemic has not helped it to consolidate at all, in addition to the problems that have occurred with a knee injury. Letitia Wright and his position against vaccines against COVID-19. But now the sequel is already in full development, and that means that everything is going “according to plan” for its premiere.

Secret Invasion – 2022 (Disney+)





Nick Fury, the character played by Samuel L Jackson in the MCU, it changed all our schemes when in Captain Marvel it was confirmed that he had been in contact with the Skrull, this strange race that can change its appearance at will. In this little series inspired by the ‘Secret Invasion’ of Brian Michael Bendis, we will learn more about the impact the Skrulls had on the MCU throughout all the movies we have seen, and also about the impact they will have in the future through their plans. It will be a fiction that will of course change Marvel and how we have approached it until now. Captain Marvel has already shown that just a few minutes is enough for the Skrulls to surprise us.

Ms. Marvel – 2022 (Disney+)





I was already playing a series or a movie centered on the character of Kamala Khan. After his leading role in the video game Marvel’s Avengers From Square Enix, Khan will have his own series coming directly to Disney+, to delve into this new character for the UCM. In addition, it will also appear in the marvels, that sequel to Captain Marvel that will have a Brie Larson fitter than ever. Although the latter will already be ms by 2023.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – 2022 (Disney+)





A special Christmas episode to close the year with our dear Guardians of the Galaxy, probably to leave all the ends tied for the premiere of the third installment signed by James Gunn in 2023. We will see new characters and also familiar faces. What will this adventure bring us?