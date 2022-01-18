Mark Wahlberg ventures into the sale of Tequila

Mark Wahlberg announced with great fanfare his foray as an entrepreneur into the world of tequila, just as other Hollywood stars such as George Clooney or Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have done.

The star of movies like Deep Horizon revealed that his latest project is a line of tequila called ‘Flecha Azul’, a brand co-founded by Mexican PGA golfer Abraham Ancer and businessman Aron Márquez.

“It’s funny because when they first mentioned it to me, I said: ‘absolutely not,'” the actor confessed about this possibility during the interview he gave to CNN.

“You have all these other people who claim to have gone to Mexico and created tequila and grown agave. They were like, ‘this isn’t what it is, we’ve got two amazing guys who are really young and like-minded.’ I just said that I would love to invest in them,” he added.

Notably, the trio teamed up during the pandemic, though Wahlberg signed a deal last year as lead investor, even visiting the distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, which is owned and operated by a local family since 1840.

“Excited to share my latest project @flechaazultequila” Crafted in Jalisco, Mexico from 100% estate-grown Blue Weber agave, this tequila is ultra-premium and truly honors its Mexican roots. #DrinkBlueArrow #BlueArrowPartner […] I can’t wait for you to try it. Cheers,” the actor posted on social media.

Flecha Azul is divided into five types of tequila (Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, Cristalino and Extra Añejo) and is currently marketed in California, Texas, Nevada and Georgia, although it is planned to reach the entire country this year.