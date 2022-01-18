Marco García will undergo surgery for the fracture he suffered in the fibula

Marco Garcia yes it will be operated on fracture suffered in the fibula of the right leg. RECORD He was able to learn that after the midfielder was reviewed by the specialist surgeon, it was determined that he would undergo surgery, but this will be until the inflammation of the injured area decreases. And the time that the canterano remains out of activity will depend on what results in surgery.

It was at last Friday’s game in Queretaro, where he even scored one of the three goals with which the University won (1-3), which Garcia He was injured and it was immediately decided to transfer him to the City of Mexico to be evaluated, but it was not until this Monday afternoon that it was decided that he should undergo surgery for the fracture.

Injuries have become a recurring theme in the career of Marco Garcia, because in March 2022 he suffered a ruptured ligament in his left knee and had to remain out of activity for around six months, and his return took place gradually, first Tabasco Cougars, where in January 2021 he suffered an injury to the clavicle of his right shoulder; however, he quickly recovered.

And after some participations with Cougars Sub 20, rose to the first team, where he had been considered by the coach Andres Lillini, until the last match where it was fractured.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: PUMAS: THEY ACHIEVED THE SAME GOALS IN TWO GAMES AS IN THE FIRST 14 OF THE A2021