Marco Fabián will return to Liga MX: Mazatlán confirmed him as a reinforcement

The Sinaloa team reached an agreement with the midfielder to return him to Mexican soccer activity and will participate in Clausura 2022 (Video: Twitter/@MazatlanFC)

After being inactive for half a year, Marco Fabian found a new club and the opportunity to to get back to MX Leaguewill play for him Mazatlan FC for this one Shout Mexico Clausura 2022. Through the official Twitter account, the Sinaloa team confirmed the arrival of Marco Fabián as their new reinforcement for the season.

He briefly wrote a message in which he recognized the most outstanding achievements of his career and welcomed him to the team of gunboats.

“CHAMPION IN MEXICO, CHAMPION IN GERMANY, CONCACAF CHAMPION, OLYMPIC GOLD Welcome to the Pearl of the Pacific! To demonstrate the Great Pride of being from Mazatlan,” the club wrote.

Marco Fabián will play with Mazatlán FC during the Grita México Clausura 2022 (Photo: Twitter/@MazatlanFC)

In addition, the presentation of the Chivas youth squad was made through a video in which they compiled the most outstanding performances of the player throughout the different clubs in which he has participated; the goals were accompanied by Sinaloan banda music.

In the recording you can see the moment when the board and the player signed the contract which officially linked it as new Mazatlan player.

Also in the video, Marco Fabián gave his first words as a member of the Pearl of the Pacific and made it clear that his arrival at the club comes with great goals, but above all, to support the institution in the search for the championship of this Clausura 2022.

The native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, signed for a period of six months (Photo: Twitter/@MazatlanFC)

“I am very, very happy, very grateful to be here. Stepping into this stadium for the first time already wearing the shirt and well ready to leave a mark in Mazatlan and above all help the team achieve great goals “

Despite the different rumors that put the 32-year-old soccer player back in the set of braves from Juarez or even in Major League Soccer (mls), Finally His signing with the Sinaloans was finalized.

In accordance with ESPN, the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, signed for a period of six months Y salary was lowered compared to the earnings he received in other clubs. His contract would be valid until June 30, 2022, that is, he will only participate for the Clausura 2022, but he was given the option to renew.

Marco Fabián did not renew with Juárez and remained a free agent (Photo: EFE/Francisco Guasco)



If he maintains a good performance and gives results with the club, there could be continuity in the club for the next tournament, otherwise the former national team would be a free agent again. It should be remembered that Marco Fabián de la Mora was a free agent during the Grita México Apertura 2021 after leaving the team led by Richard tuka Ferretti.

At the end of Guardianes 2020 and after different controversies that he starred in the Braves group, the board no longer renewed his contract, so he was released and without a team. From that moment on, the footballer who won gold in the London 2012 Olympics He was wandering around looking for a club to sign him.

Marco’s desperation reached maximum limits since in an interview for Fox Sports expressed his desire to return to Liga MX and said he was willing to negotiate with any club that he wants it and that the salary would be the last thing they would touch, all in order to find a team and return to the national football activity.

Marco Fabián played with Juárez FC in 2020 (Photo: Courtesy/Juárez FC)

“The commitment that I have to return to play concerns in all aspects. Today I am totally free, they do not have to pay a peso for me and the salary situation is not my priority, I leave money aside “

Once the former Chivas soccer player overcomes the medical tests and rejoins club training could debut. The next engagement of gunboats it is before Toluca, corresponding to the Matchday 3 of the tournament.

