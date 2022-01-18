Marcelo Flores scores a brace with Arsenal under 23 in the Premier League 2

Marcelo Flores continues to extend his great moment in the beginning of 2022 and now scored a brace in the Premier League 2 with Arsenal under 23 category and it should be noted that the first goal was scored just two minutes into the game.

After a corner kick and a series of headers and rebounds inside the area, the young Mexican found himself with the ball and defined first intention left foot to put the Gunners ahead with a ‘dressing room goal’.

In the final stretch of the match, At 81′, the young Mexican was again present on the scoreboard to seal the final result 4-0, after a great play built by Cozier and Duberry.

Marcelo Flores scored his second and third goals in an Arsenal shirt. The first was with the under 21 category in the EFL Trophy of England in Gunner’s 4-1 victory over Chelsea.

