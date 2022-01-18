Marcela Zacarías, the Mexican tennis player who acted in ‘King Richard’ with Will Smith

King Richard: A Winning Family has become a favorite for many, since it tells the story of Venus and Serena Williams, in addition to having a spectacular stellar performance by Will Smith, who has become one of the favorites to Oscar for Best Actor.











© Provided by Millennium

Marcela Zacarías acted in King Richard (Instagram).





Now it’s gone viral a video where we see Marcela Zacarías, a Mexican professional tennis player, going to the cinema with her family to see the film. Through the TikTok account of Ramón, his brother, he presumes the small fact that his sister was in charge of interpreting no one less than the former tennis player Arantxa Sanchez Vicario.

In the video that obtained almost 360 thousand reproductions, we see the scenes taken from the cinema where appear Zacharias, as well as the part where everyone is happy to leave the room.

In a second video, she briefly tells the story of how she got to the production of the film, and it turns out that the Mexican professional with a current ranking of 266 in the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association).

Turns out he was in the UTR Pro Tennis Tour in Newport Beach, California in January 2020. The film’s producers were looking for someone to play Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, a former Spanish tennis player, so they wanted someone who played professionally and spoke Spanish, and Zacarías fulfilled what they were looking for.

After that, they explained what it would be like, added at Warner Bros. and eventually met Reynaldo Marcus, the film’s director, to begin filming.

In fact, she herself He shared photos next to Will Smith and other production participants during the process where, of course, he could not miss his photo next to the iconic Will Smith.

Give yourself then, He did not miss the opportunity to show off his photos from his red carpet, much less with his colleagues Venus and Serena Williams, who served as producers of the film.

Nowadays, King Richard: A Winning Family is part of the catalog HBO Max is still on the billboard for some theaters and is available on demand with charge on platforms such as Apple, YouTube, Google or Claro Video.

chaov