Marc Forster Directing Tom Hanks in ‘A Man Called Ove’ Remake

Just after the premiere of the successful Swedish comedy’a man named ove‘ rumors began regarding its possible remake in Hollywood. Already in 2017 it was said that Tom Hanks would star in the film, and now from Deadline they advance that the director of ‘World War Z‘ Marc Forster will take over as director.

The story focuses on Ove, a guy who is not the typical neighbor you want to run into in the neighborhood. He is a curmudgeon, a pest who insists to an exaggeration on maintaining order and discipline, a lonely and resentful man in his sixties from whom fate has taken too many things. However, something in Ove’s life is about to change. A series of fortuitous circumstances gradually restore his faith in the human race. And, at the same time, the people around him begin to understand that their neighborhood would not be the same without Ove’s growl. It would be a colder place, less supportive and, oddly enough, also much less fun… because, in the end, everyone loves Ove.

Based on Fredrik Backman’s bestseller, Hannes Holm directed this film that earned two Academy nominations and became the highest-grossing foreign language film in the United States in 2016.

The new film will feature a script by David Magee (who previously worked with Forster on ‘Discovering Neverland‘), shooting later this year. Hanks will produce the film along with his partner Gary Goetzman for Playtone and Rita Wilson and Fredrik Wikstrom Nicastro of SF Studios.