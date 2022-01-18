Look at the kilometer wide asteroid that passes close to Earth

Is Earth safe from an asteroid impact in the next 100 years? 0:52

(CNN) — An asteroid that is one kilometer wide, according to estimates, flies close to Earth this Tuesday.

It will pass within 1.9 million kilometers of our planet, moving at 76,192 km/h, according to NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies, which tracks potentially dangerous comets and asteroids that could collide with our planet.

The asteroid is known as 7482 (1994 PC1) and was discovered in 1994, according to NASA.

No one expects 7482 (1994 PC1) to hit Earth, but it’s the closest it will get in the next two centuries, according to NASA projections. The flyby is expected to take place at 4:51 p.m. Miami time.

See here the interactive page of NASA to track the path of the asteroid.

You can watch the asteroid fly close to Earth live via a YouTube video presented by Italy’s Virtual Telescope Project:

not the biggest

It is not the largest asteroid that has ever come close to Earth. That honor belongs to asteroid 3122 Florence (1981 ET3), which flew by and missed Earth on September 1, 2017. That asteroid is estimated to be between 4 and 8.85 kilometers wide, and will fly by again on September 2. September 2057.

While 7482 (1994 PC1) is unlikely to be visible to the naked eye, amateur astronomers with a small telescope should be able to spot it, according to the EarthSky.com website.

In September of this year, a NASA spacecraft will deliberately collide with an asteroid to change its motion in space – a test technology developed to deflect an asteroid impact.

Known as the DART mission, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, the spacecraft is targeting Dimorphos, a small moon orbiting the near-Earth asteroid Didymos.

Near-Earth objects are asteroids and comets with orbits that place them within 30 million miles of Earth. Detecting the threat of near-Earth objects, or NEOs, that could cause serious damage is a primary focus of NASA and other space organizations around the world.

