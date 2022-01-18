LiveWell, wellness management app for your Zurich employees

Zurich launched in Mexico Zurich LiveWell, an application (available for mobile devices) of comprehensive health and wellness, oriented to manage and provide improvements in the physical, mental, social and financial state of their collaborators.

Zurich LiveWell It is integrated by a kit of interactive tools based on a model of “primary health” or first level, understood from the perspective of disease prevention and control, through reliable information on best practices, advice, health services, physical training, coaching and personal finances.

The application is aligned with the premise of the World Health Organization and, thanks to its data technology, allows proactive management and wellness monitoring in its different dimensions through personalized solutions that address diversity and adapt to the lifestyle, objectives and needs of each individual. In addition, it is compatible with portable health and fitness devices to make prevention an experience.

Via Live Well, Zurich employees will be able to:

Establish a health goal and track your activities to make positive lifestyle changes.

a health goal and track your activities to make positive lifestyle changes. Discover personalized content to take control of your health and wellness.

personalized content to take control of your health and wellness. Use health checkups to understand areas where you may need additional support.

“Linked to one of the four Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda (Health and Well-being), to which Zurich is committed, as an insurance company our priority is the human approach and we work continuously to strengthen resilience and improve quality of life of people and collaborators, providing them with a feeling of protection, stability and work-life balance with some actions such as: flexible work, health and wellness workshops and now with the implementation of the LiveWell application, to inspire positive and sustainable change in everyone they”, commented Sandra Jaime, director of Human Resources of Zurich Mexico.

In its first phase, the application was launched in 8 business units of the company, including Zurich Mexico, reaching more than 7,500 collaborators globally. With the second and third phase of activation, it is planned to reach 42 business units in Zurich, comprised of more than 54,000 collaborators from all over the world.

As an expert company in helping to understand and protect from risks, Zurich LiveWell adds to the company’s commitment to offer proactive management and turn prevention into an experience, where employees “take control of this journey towards wellness”.

