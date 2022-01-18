LinkedIn Cryptocurrency Jobs Soared 395% in 2021

Last year was not just a bull run for prices. Racing in the cryptocurrency sector outpaced price developments in 2021, as job searches in the cryptocurrency sector soared 395% in the United States alone, according to LinkedIn.

The cryptocurrency sector outperformed the tech industry in general, which also saw remarkable development and almost doubled its number of job openings. But nevertheless, At 98% growth, the tech industry is shrinking compared to cryptocurrency jobs, which are up 395%.

Furthermore, no industry was safe from “crypto-ization” in 2021. The LinkedIn News post offered valuable insight into the influence of cryptocurrencies on other industries:

“Although the majority of job openings were in the software and finance sector, other sectors are also seeing increased demand for cryptocurrency talent. These include professional services, such as accounting and consulting, as well as the personnel and computer hardware sectors.

For 2022, the growth trend looks set to continue. Major cryptocurrency exchanges are teeming with jobs; Coinbase has more than 250 openings, Kraken has more than 300, and the world’s busiest exchange, Binance, has more than 600 jobs.

For Bitcoiners and Bitcoin (BTC) maxis there is a new resource, Bitcoiner jobs. A service dedicated to helping match star cryptocurrency enthusiasts with Bitcoin-only businesses, it now offers nearly 100 Satoshi-approved careers.

For those unable to switch jobs to crypto, a broader HR trend is crypto-compensation. The mayors of New York and Miami announced that they would take a portion of their salary in BTC in 2021, while a total of seven NFL players have chosen crypto over cash salaries to date.

However, while the cryptocurrency career change appears to be gaining traction, the LinkedIn public is not convinced. Most of the comments on the LinkedIn post were from puzzled viewers wondering why cryptocurrencies have value; and an aggrieved editor complained about the swindling nature of the industry.

Furthermore, since the Bitcoin price action yet to impress in 2022, the cryptocurrency industry may struggle to sustain such high levels of human resource growth.

In the bear market of 2018, several cryptocurrency companies laid off staff. In short, BTC activity should pick up to continue supporting job creation.

