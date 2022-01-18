Lights, words and a fire escape

Leaving in search of the Light on December 25 is something that does not happen every day. It has a paramount quest I don’t know what. Dialogue with infinity. It turns out very Christmassy and cute with the wonderful. It is like going to meet Creation and assuming the risk of asking new questions but also the need to assume new answers. Although perhaps the most exciting is the most disturbing: “We do not know what we are going to find.” It is Science yes. But with a huge flavor of adventure. The James Webb Space Telescope, currently on its way to Lagrange Point 2, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, has already become part of the bets of a decade that aspires to be prodigious in scientific advances. In this case, glimpse the light of the first stars of the Universe, emitted 13,700 million years ago, which will allow, by spectroscopy, to obtain important information about the origin of the Cosmos. Everything is a mirror thing, covered in gold and formed by 18 hexagons, which gives the observatory the appearance of a ship whose sail was formed by the union of 18 UCO logos. Almost a message for our Alma Mater when she turns half a century old: keep sailing towards the light. The chronicles also speak of the fact that, shortly after, just on the last day of the year, the Spanish Space Agency was born in the BOE.

Perhaps it might have seemed like the world went a little crazy that Christmas day. Perhaps he was able to paint wild and brilliant by shooting sparks into space. Both phrases seem like they weren’t even fancy for the Ariane 5 takeoff. But they were actually written back in the 50s of the last century. And we learned them, in 1961, before a screen, sung at night, around a fire escape on the Upper West Side of New York. Do you remember the beginning? “Tonight, tonight the world is full of light with suns and moons all over the place.” The world was then full of light, suns and moons for Maria and Tony. Today Natalie Wood’s steps and window remain one of the immortal icons of ‘West Side Story’; yes, with permission from ‘Moon River’ and Audrey Hepburn’s staircase and window in ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’. An environment that is not lacking in the new version of Steven Spielberg -a few days ago awarded with three Golden Globes in the prelude to the Oscars- where all the Hispanic components of the film are enhanced, even maintaining the parliaments in Spanish, without English subtitles. Its director says that, being the second American language, they are not necessary.

In addition, he has added sauce to the matter. Bernstein himself, author of the soundtrack, who died in 1990, acknowledged in his day that Latin American music was practically absent from Robert Wise’s film. So, advised by John Williams, Spielberg has solved it by resorting to neither more nor less than the Venezuelan Gustavo Dudamel, the youngest conductor to have conducted the Vienna Philharmonic at the New Year’s concert. Dudamel had the privilege of conducting some concerts of the New York Philharmonic with the same baton that Bernstein did in life.

Between lights and words, the FundeuRAE has also navigated, choosing “vaccine” as the word of the year. With the vaccines we have begun to see more closely the famous clarity at the end of that tunnel from which we have not yet come out while, in the absence of other lights, our politicians tirelessly strive to enrich the dictionary of insults and insults beyond those that our good lord Don Quixote uttered to those who beat Sancho. In the best Muñoz Seca style, politics has become a kind of game at half past seven where if some do not arrive, the opponents go over. But don’t lose heart, it also fosters unexpected conceptual nuances for terms such as, for example, repeal, as long as they are kept active. The thing has the aroma of a verse by Blas de Otero and a song by Paco Ibáñez, that is, that at least the word remains. Although it is already replaced by the counter-reformation, which gives more opportunity to ironies. Sometimes the words of some serve to leave others without them. For example announcing the advent of a unit of destiny in the wonderful that will overcome all kinds of disagreements opening new political eras. Some vice has been illuminated by the Advent season.

Looking at the broken image of the old Rute oak – so many centuries on top of it bend any back – I wonder if he may not have also wanted to shed more light on the deterioration of environmental spaces. The oaks are very wise and have their own language. But none as eternal as that of Maria and Tony lighting up that old West Side staircase with their words.

*Journalist