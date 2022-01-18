¡Will Smith is celebrating! His mother, Caroline Bright, has just reached 85 years of life and to celebrate this new age properly, the two starred in a very special dance.

This is reflected in the adorable video that the charismatic Hollywood actor published on his Instagram profile to start the week. In it, we see mother and son dancing, singing and enjoying the moment to the rhythm of the song “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston.

The protagonist of “I am a legend” shared this video with all his followers on the social network with the following description: “85 today! Happy birthday, mom-mom. Let’s dance until we reach 100.”

During the cute and adorable video, both share complicity laughter to the rhythm of the music in a patio full of tables, probably the place where they celebrated the birthday of the 53-year-old actor and rapper’s mother.

In the images we see Will Smith dressed in pants and a polo shirt, while his mother wears a white skirt and a matching t-shirt.

Messages from her followers soon filled the comment board with good wishes for Mrs. Caroline, who was congratulated on her birthday. Other messages that are also read under the video are alluding to how young the actor’s mother looks and the energy and vitality that overflows in these sweet images.

