Leonardo DiCaprio improvised part of his role in ‘Don’t Look Up’ including the great “movie line”

Netflix revealed that ‘Don’t look up’ has become the second most viewed original film of the platform after ‘Red Alert’. Since it premiered on December 24, the feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprioJennifer LawrenceMeryl Streep and company has not stopped revealing secrets around his filming. A shoot, on the other hand, marked by the pandemic and full of anecdotes.

Your manager, Adam McKay, already revealed that they had hidden in the editing room “easter eggs”, such as show the team filming directly on the montage seen in homes. Even so, there are details of this satire about catastrophes that continue to come to light. The last one has been recounted by Adam McKay, this time about its protagonist, Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Believe it or not, that line at the end of the movie where it says: ‘We really had it all’, that it wasn’t in the script. He came with that phrase the day we were filming,” said the American director in a chat with Insider.

“Leo was there and said, ‘Don’t you have to try that phrase?’ It really felt powerful when we did it. I was scared to use it and we put it on right before a test screening and it just worked. So I thanked Leo for pushing me into this. That it’s really the line from the movie“, he explained about the origin of the last line of the tape, moments before being destroyed by the asteroid.

Also, he added that the end of the story was not this, but a simpler one. “Originally, the last sentence was Jen saying ‘Well, we tried‘. And it was Leo who said, ‘No, it has to be something else.’ So not only did it occur to him, he entered the editing room and told us to try it,” said the director of ‘El vice del poder’.

Also, in the same interview, he detailed how the Oscar-winning actor he improvised his strange chest pains. “I loved what he came up with. I have to ask him where he got that from. That weird pain in his side.”

