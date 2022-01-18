Leonardo DiCaprio and the particular scene of Don’t Look up that required a double acting – PEOPLE Online

The film was released this December 24re and was one of the most popular titles on the streaming platform Netflix. The film was a trend on all social networks due to the contrary criticism it generated from viewers.

The director was Adam McKay and selected for his feature film a stellar cast made up of Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Ariana Grande, among others. A particular news surprised to confirm that the protagonist of titanica featured a double of hands to write on the blackboard.

Michael Marsset, is a French researcher and astronomer, he thought they were playing a joke on him when they offered him to participate in the film to replace the very same in some scenes Leonardo Dicaprio.

The scientist is 32 years old and works at the Institute Massachusetts Tech, was summoned to write equations. This action appears in several scenes of the acclaimed film as the protagonist becomes aware of the imminent impact of an asteroid on Earth.

“Writing equations on a whiteboard takes a bit of practice. They wanted someone who works in the field of asteroids and the solar system to make the scene authentic,” said the specialist in science.

The astronomer indicated that he is also a “big fan” of the artist, both for his status as an actor and for his role as an environmental activist. “The central idea of ​​the film, the imminence of a comet impact as an allegory for the climate crisis, also struck me. motivated a lot”, commented.

He also recounted the order they made of the production before hiring him as a stunt double.: “The casting director asked me several times to send her photos of my hands. They also asked me to film myself writing equations on a whiteboard. I had one at home that would work. I did a fun little montage, where I wrote equations and at the end I took a piece of video where an asteroid hits the Earth. I think it was quite unexpected.”.

Regarding the experience of filming, the man said that it was four days and that he was not always in front of cameras. “I sat and waited for them to call me”said the astronomer, who acknowledges: “I didn’t do much of the time.” He also added that he repeatedly helped give the plot scientific credibility.