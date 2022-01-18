Léon, the perfect assassin – Capital CDMX

The perfect assassin

Lion: Don’t do that again or I’ll break your head. You understand?

Mathilda: Okay.

Lion: I don’t work like that. It is not professional. There are rules.

Mathilda: Okay.

Lion: And stop saying “Okay” all the time. Okay?

Mathilda: Okay.

Year: 1994.

Duration: 1h 50m.

Gender: Action, crime, drama, thriller.

Léon, the perfect assassin or by its English title, Léon: The Professional. It is a film written and directed by Luc Besson (The Fifth Element). Starring Jean Reno (The Da Vinci Code), Natalie Portman (V for Vendetta), Gary Oldman (Harry Potter series) and Danny Aello (The Neighborhood).

Leon, the perfect killer

History tells us about Mathilda (Natalia Portman), a 12-year-old girl, who has a dysfunctional family made up of her father (Michael Badalucco), Mother (Ellen Greene), The big sister (Elizabeth Regn) and the younger brother (Carl J. Matusovich).

He lives in a neighborhood of Little Italy in New York. Mathilda is a neighbor of Léon (Jean Reindeer), a murderer or as he calls himself “cleaner”, who gets his jobs through tony (Danny Ayello), a neighborhood mobster.

One day, while Mathilda is going to buy milk at the store, her family is murdered by a group of corrupt agents from the Government Department against Drugs (DEA). The department is led by Norman Stansfield (Gary Oldman), a man who is always taking drugs and loses his temper.

Mathilda’s father was a drug dealer and did business with Stanfield by helping them hide cocaine in his apartment. But the DEA discovers that Mathilda’s father is keeping a piece of it, so they decide to put an end to it.

When Mathilda returns home, she realizes what is happening in her apartment, so she continues to walk to Léon’s apartment in hopes of saving her life. Léon hesitates to let her in, but then opens the door for her, saving her life.

Léon’s life changes drastically when he finds out that Mathilda wants to stay with him as an orphan. She finds out that Léon is a cleaner, so she explains that she wants revenge on the person who killed her younger brother.

To get her revenge, she makes a deal with Léon. He will teach her how to shoot a gun and she will do the housework and teach him how to read.

On the way to their new plan, León and Mathilda must try to save their lives.

Will Mathilda get revenge for the death of her younger brother? Will León and Mathilda manage to save their lives?

