launch, price in Mexico, features and data sheet.

Google continues to expand its family of Nest devices in Mexico, and now brings to the country Google Wi-Fi, your router that promises better internet coverage throughout the house.

Google Wifi is available in Mexico starting January 18 at Chedraui, Coppel, Costco, Liverpool, Mercado Libre, Mixup, Office Depot, Palacio de Hierro, RadioShack, Sanborns, Sears, Home Depot and Walmart stores, in two presentations :

Google Wifi, 1 pack: 2,599 pesos

Google Wifi, 3-pack: 4,999 pesos

Google Wifi in Mexico, technical characteristics

google-wifi Dimensions 106.12 x 68.75mm 340 grams CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi AC 1200 MU-MIMO, dual band 2.4 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi Mesh 802.11s Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Up to 100 devices per router COVERAGE Up to 110 m2 per router Up to 330 m2 with three routers Security WPA3 encryption ports Gigabit-Ethernet x2 barrel outlet Price Google Wifi, 1 pack: 2,599 pesos Google Wifi, 3 pack: 4,999 pesos

The Google Wifi arrives in Mexico with the simple, but great promise of offering better internet, that is, a more stable connection, and with greater coverage. Exactly, Google ensures that each Google Wi-Fi can cover a house up to 110 square meters, therefore the three-point package can cover up to 330 square meters.

This is achieved thanks to the fact that Google Wifi has mesh network capabilities, that is, a network that is made up of a router main that works as a base station, and access points that communicate with the base, but also with each other and form a single Wi-Fi network, with the same name and password, to extend the coverage of the central signal.





The configuration and management of Google Wifi is done through the Google Home app, and allows actions such as creating a network for visitors, managing the connection time of devices, for example to limit the use of the Internet by children, and prioritizing the connection of devices.

It is worth mentioning that the Google Wifi that arrives in Mexico is the second generation, a slight renewal of the original 2016 model.





In this way, Google Wifi arrives in Mexico to promote the market of routers with mesh networking capabilities, including options like Amazon’s eero and Huawei’s AX3.